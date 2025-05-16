Is a New COVID Wave Underway? Surge in Southeast Asia Alarms Health Experts

Health authorities across Southeast Asia are raising alarms over a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, signalling a potential new wave of infections. Countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand are already witnessing notable upticks, with health experts pointing to post-festival gatherings and waning immunity as likely causes.

Hong Kong Reports Highest COVID-19 Activity in a Year

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection has flagged a significant resurgence of COVID-19, with Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch, stating that the virus’s activity has reached a “quite high” level. The city has seen a sharp rise in the percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for COVID-19, hitting the highest rate in a year.

Data also indicates a troubling increase in severe cases and fatalities, with 31 deaths reported in the week ending May 3 — the highest weekly toll in about a year. While this new wave hasn’t matched the peaks seen during the last two years, other signs like spiking viral loads in sewage and increased hospital consultations suggest widespread community transmission.

The impact is being felt across society, with several events being called off. Popular singer Eason Chan cancelled his upcoming concerts after testing positive, according to an official statement on Weibo.

Singapore Sees 28% Jump in Weekly Cases

Singapore has also entered high alert mode following a sharp 28% rise in estimated COVID-19 cases — from 11,100 to 14,200 — in the week ending May 3. The Ministry of Health, issuing its first public update on infections in nearly a year, also noted a 30% increase in daily hospital admissions.

Although there is no evidence suggesting that the current variants are more transmissible or severe, health experts attribute the rise to waning immunity among the population.

Thailand’s Post-Festival Outbreaks Raise Red Flags

Thailand has recorded two cluster outbreaks so far in 2025, with infections rising notably after April’s Songkran festival. The nationwide water celebration often brings large gatherings, which likely contributed to virus spread, according to the country’s health department.

Waning Immunity May Be Behind the Surge

Experts across the region believe the resurgence may be driven by decreasing immunity levels among the public. As COVID-19 becomes endemic, waves of infections are expected to occur periodically. Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and booster doses, especially for high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

CDC: Summer Spikes Are Common

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also notes that COVID-19 typically sees a seasonal uptick in the summer months. Recent data shows that test positivity rates more than double during this period, especially among hospital patients.

As Southeast Asia grapples with the evolving situation, health authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious, stay up-to-date on vaccinations, and avoid large gatherings if symptomatic.