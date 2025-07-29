Crocodile Sighting on the Banks of Musi River in LB Nagar, Locals Demand Immediate Action

Hyderabad: Following recent rains, crocodile sightings in the city are on the rise. After Kishan Bagh, a crocodile has now reportedly been spotted in the LB Nagar area, sparking panic among local residents.

According to sources, a crocodile was seen near the Shiv temple located on the banks of the Musi River, adjacent to Phangiri Colony in the Chaitanyapuri division. Locals say the crocodile was roaming along the riverbank and allegedly preyed on some stray dogs in the area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, former corporator Janaram Vittal Reddy contacted forest department officials by phone and informed them about the situation. However, locals have complained that despite repeated reports, the concerned authorities have yet to take any concrete action.

Residents say the crocodile has been in the area for the past three days, causing fear and anxiety among women, children, and the elderly. They add that even routine activities like visiting the riverbank or going to the temple for worship now feel risky.

Locals have urged the municipal and forest authorities to take immediate steps to capture the crocodile and ensure public safety. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will take prompt and effective action or leave citizens at the mercy of this looming threat.