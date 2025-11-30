Telangana’s New Growth Formula: CURE, PURE, RARE Model Unveiled by CM Revanth Reddy — What Do These Terms Stand For?

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled a transformative development strategy titled “Telangana divided as CURE, PURE, RARE”, aimed at redefining the state’s economic and regional planning for the coming decade. The new model will be the backbone of the upcoming Telangana Rising Vision Document, designed to systematically expand urban infrastructure, strengthen peri-urban growth corridors, and empower rural agricultural regions.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that Telangana’s future depends on a balanced expansion model that covers urban modernization, world-class connectivity, and agriculture-driven rural growth.

CURE: Core Urban Region Economy

The CURE region includes all areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and represents the heart of Telangana’s metropolitan growth.

Key Focus Areas:

Planned urban development and improved livability

Strengthening the service-sector economy

Shifting pollution-emitting industries away from dense urban zones

Major projects such as the Musi River rejuvenation and Hyderabad Metro expansion

Officials noted that CURE will become the innovation and economic powerhouse of Telangana.

Also Read: Electricity Bills to Increase in Telangana as DISCOMs Push for Karnataka-Style Tariff Hike

PURE: Peri-Urban Regional Economy

The PURE region covers all areas between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). This zone will serve as Telangana’s upcoming economic expansion belt.

Key Infrastructure Projects in PURE:

Bharat Future City — a futuristic economic township

— a futuristic economic township New greenfield highways boosting inter-city connectivity

boosting inter-city connectivity Proposed bullet train corridors

Improved port-connectivity routes

New regional airports planned for Warangal, Adilabad, Kothagudem and Ramagundam

PURE aims to become the state’s logistics, mobility and technology infrastructure hub.

RARE: Rural Agricultural Regional Economy

The RARE region covers all areas beyond the Regional Ring Road up to Telangana’s borders, representing the state’s lifeline of agriculture.

RARE Will Focus On:

Strengthening agriculture-led economic growth

Enhancing seed production capacity

Increasing farmer participation in agri-value chains

Boosting food production, nutrition and rural livelihoods

Supporting rural development programs and income diversification

Officials say RARE will drive sustainable agricultural transformation across Telangana’s villages.

Integration of CURE, PURE and RARE in Telangana Rising Vision

The government is now preparing the Telangana Rising Vision Document, which will integrate:

CURE: Urban innovation and services

PURE: Infrastructure and mobility expansion

RARE: Agriculture and rural empowerment

CM Revanth Reddy stated that this three-tier model will ensure equitable growth, reduce regional imbalances, and position Telangana as a national leader in urban planning, infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

With CM Revanth Reddy’s announcement of “Telangana divided as CURE, PURE, RARE”, the state is preparing for a major transformation that connects metropolitan growth with rural development. The upcoming Telangana Rising Vision Document is expected to outline clear strategies to implement this model and create a balanced, future-ready Telangana.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track updates on the CURE, PURE and RARE development framework.