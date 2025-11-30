Electricity Bills to Increase in Telangana as DISCOMs Push for Karnataka-Style Tariff Hike

The possibility of a significant increase in electricity charges in Telangana is growing stronger, as state power distribution companies are now seriously considering adopting the Karnataka model of revised electricity tariffs. According to ongoing discussions, new tariff slabs similar to Karnataka’s structure may soon be introduced across Telangana.

Officials suggest that this shift could directly impact lakhs of consumers who fall outside subsidized categories.

What Is the Karnataka Model Being Considered?

Karnataka recently revised its electricity tariffs, implementing a structured slab system:

₹5.55 per unit for consumption up to 100 units

for consumption up to 100 units ₹7.10 per unit for consumption up to 200 units

for consumption up to 200 units ₹8.15 per unit for consumption above 200 units

Telangana DISCOMs are evaluating these slabs as a potential reference for their upcoming tariff restructuring.

Who Will Be Affected by the New Tariff Proposal?

If Telangana adopts a Karnataka-style tariff, the impact will be felt most by:

Consumers not covered under the “Gruha Jyothi” scheme

Households consuming more than 200 units

Regular consumers who rely on subsidy-based billing

Reports indicate that additional indirect billing methods are also under review, which may raise electricity bills even further.

Also Read: Outer Ring Road HMRL Expansion, Metro Construction to Cut Hyderabad Traffic & Boost City Growth

DISCOMs Submit Sealed Financial Reports to TSERC

The state’s two distribution companies — Northern DISCOM and Southern DISCOM — have submitted their annual revenue requirement (ARR) and expenses in sealed envelopes to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC).

These reports include:

Detailed income statements

Rising operational costs

Current financial deficits

Revised subsidy requirements

DISCOM officials stated that they face two choices:

1. Increase Electricity Charges

2. Request Higher Subsidy from the Government

Last year, the government allocated over ₹13,000 crore in subsidies, but DISCOMs argue that the amount is insufficient to manage rising costs.

Election Code Delays Opening of Reports

The ARR reports were due by 30 November, but because the date fell on a Sunday, both companies submitted them a day earlier.

Due to the ongoing municipal election code, TSERC has decided not to open the sealed reports until the code is lifted. This delay has put all tariff-related decisions on hold.

When Will the New Electricity Charges Be Announced?

Sources suggest that the sealed tariff proposals are likely to be opened on 18 December, immediately after the election code ends.

Once opened, TSERC is expected to:

Review DISCOMs’ financial gaps

Evaluate consumer impact

Announce revised electricity charges

A final decision on Telangana’s new electricity tariff could follow soon after.

With rising operational costs and financial deficits, Telangana may soon see an increase in electricity charges as power distribution companies are seriously considering adopting the Karnataka model. As the sealed reports await review, consumers are anxiously watching for the new tariff structure that could be announced after 18 December. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide timely updates on Telangana’s electricity tariff developments.