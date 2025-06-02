Customers Outraged as Iron Piece Found in Food at Hyderabad Restaurant

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about food safety, an iron piece was allegedly found in a dish served at Sindhoora Restaurant in Karmanghat, Hyderabad.

The discovery has triggered widespread outrage among customers and calls for strict action from food safety authorities.

Iron Object Discovered in Food

A customer who visited the popular Sindhoora Restaurant reported finding a piece of iron in their meal. The object, suspected to be a shard from kitchen equipment or a utensil, was spotted just before it was consumed, preventing a potential health hazard.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Restaurant Management’s Casual Response Sparks Anger

Upon questioning the restaurant staff about the iron piece, the management allegedly responded in a negligent and dismissive manner, further frustrating the customer. Eyewitnesses reported that the staff showed no urgency or concern, instead treating the issue lightly, which led to a heated exchange between the diners and the hotel employees.

Customers Demand Action from Food Inspectors

The incident has gone viral on social media, with local residents and food safety advocates demanding immediate inspection and action. Several customers have called for GHMC food inspectors to seize the restaurant and investigate its hygiene and kitchen practices.

Also Read: Hyderabad Roars in Protest: AIMPLB Calls for Unity Against Waqf Amendment

Growing Concern Over Food Safety in Hyderabad

This incident highlights the growing concern around food safety and restaurant hygiene in Hyderabad. As more eateries expand rapidly, lapses in cleanliness, staff training, and food quality control are becoming a public health issue.

What Can Be Done?

Experts suggest that stricter enforcement of food safety laws and regular inspections by municipal authorities are crucial. Restaurants found violating norms should be penalized or shut down until compliance is ensured.