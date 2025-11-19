Hyderabad
Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Hyderabad, Cyberabad Police Issues Advisory as Visibility Reduces on Roads
With dense winter fog reducing visibility across the highways and city roads, the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday issued a detailed safety advisory for the motorists.
Drivers have been urged to use low-beam headlights, fog lights, maintain safe distance, avoid sudden braking and refrain from using hazard lights while driving. Two-wheeler riders were advised to wear reflective jackets and keep visors clean.
Police said the patrolling would be intensified in fog-prone zones and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in heavy fog. Motorists were asked to use GPS, ensure proper functioning of brakes, wipers, tyres, tail-lamps, and stay alert while driving on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and highways.