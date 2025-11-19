Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Hyderabad, Cyberabad Police Issues Advisory as Visibility Reduces on Roads

Hyderabad: With dense winter fog reducing visibility across the highways and city roads, the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday issued a detailed safety advisory for the motorists.

Drivers have been urged to use low-beam headlights, fog lights, maintain safe distance, avoid sudden braking and refrain from using hazard lights while driving. Two-wheeler riders were advised to wear reflective jackets and keep visors clean.

Police said the patrolling would be intensified in fog-prone zones and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in heavy fog. Motorists were asked to use GPS, ensure proper functioning of brakes, wipers, tyres, tail-lamps, and stay alert while driving on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and highways.