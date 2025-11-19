Hyderabad

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Hyderabad, Cyberabad Police Issues Advisory as Visibility Reduces on Roads

With dense winter fog reducing visibility across the highways and city roads, the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday issued a detailed safety advisory for the motorists.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2025 - 23:36
Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Hyderabad, Cyberabad Police Issues Advisory as Visibility Reduces on Roads
Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Hyderabad, Cyberabad Police Issues Advisory as Visibility Reduces on Roads

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: With dense winter fog reducing visibility across the highways and city roads, the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday issued a detailed safety advisory for the motorists.

Drivers have been urged to use low-beam headlights, fog lights, maintain safe distance, avoid sudden braking and refrain from using hazard lights while driving. Two-wheeler riders were advised to wear reflective jackets and keep visors clean.

Police said the patrolling would be intensified in fog-prone zones and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in heavy fog. Motorists were asked to use GPS, ensure proper functioning of brakes, wipers, tyres, tail-lamps, and stay alert while driving on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and highways.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2025 - 23:36
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button