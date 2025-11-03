Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Bust Online Investment Scam; Three Held from Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police here today disclosed that they have arrested three persons from Andhra Pradesh for their alleged involvement in online investment scams that duped people across the country of several lakhs of rupees.

Mobile phones, debit cards, and other digital evidence were seized from them, a police release stated..

The accused Madathala Ramesh Reddy (25) of Guntur district, Gandi Srinu (31) of Visakhapatnam, and Gurrapūkonda Sridhar (43) of Vijayawada were found to have acted as facilitators for organized cyber-criminal syndicates.

They allegedly opened multiple bank accounts and handed over their credentials to online fraudsters for commissions ranging between 10 and 20 per cent on each fraudulent transaction.

The accused helped to circulate fake investment links and channels such as “VIP-2012 Stock Growth Strategies,” “HORIZON CAPITAL,” and “T14 – Aamir Singh’s Community” through WhatsApp and Telegram. Victims were lured into investing in bogus stock and cryptocurrency trading platforms such as SMC STK Trading App and ValiantCapital App, with promises of high returns. Once the victims invested, their accounts were blocked, and the fraudsters vanished with the funds.

The three cases registered under Crime Nos. 362/2025, 867/2025, and 1328/2025 at the Cyber Crime Police Station, reported combined losses exceeding Rs 59 lakhs.

The arrests were made under the supervision of ACP Siva Maruthi, with the investigation team led by Inspector S Naresh.