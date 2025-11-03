KTR Slams Congress Over ‘Bulldozer Rule’, Urges Support for Sunitha in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, urging voters in the Jubilee Hills by-election to support Maganti Sunitha to protect the poor from what he described as the “bulldozer rule” of the Congress.

Speaking during a massive roadshow in Borabanda, KTR said the election was not merely a political contest but a battle “between cars and bulldozers.” He accused the Congress government of demolishing thousands of homes under the pretext of the HYDRAA operation, leaving countless poor families homeless. “If you want to end this monster called HYDRAA, vote for the car symbol on the 11th,” he urged the crowd.

KTR, joined by large gatherings from Vinayaka Nagar, SRT Nagar, and nearby areas, pledged to stand by every poor family affected by the government’s demolitions. “We will stand before the bulldozers. KCR is with you, and I am with Sunithamma. Even if you call me in the middle of the night, I will reach you within half an hour,” he promised, adding that Telangana Bhavan would always remain open for the people.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, KTR alleged that the ruling party had deceived every section of society. “It’s been nearly two years since they came to power, but none of their promises have been fulfilled. Scooties haven’t reached women, Indiramma houses remain a dream, and pensions of ₹4,000 have not been disbursed,” he said.

He also accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of neglecting the state’s interests while appeasing the Congress high command. “Revanth Reddy is sending ₹100 crore to Delhi just to save his chair, while MLAs here complain they have no funds. One MLA even said he approached the World Bank for ₹100 crore,” KTR claimed.

Highlighting the plight of the unemployed youth, he slammed the government for failing to issue job notifications despite its promise of providing 2 lakh jobs and a ₹4,000 unemployment allowance. “Instead of giving jobs, they are beating unemployed youth with lathis,” he said, adding that even farmers and tenant cultivators had been betrayed.

KTR also recalled the emotional moment when Maganti Sunitha, widow of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, broke down in tears, accusing Congress ministers of mocking her pain. “The Congress is politicising even tears. What can I do if people are asking Revanth Reddy why he is still sitting in that chair?” he remarked.

The BRS leader concluded by asserting that only the car symbol could safeguard the interests of the poor and restore Telangana’s progress. “People want KCR back to lead this state again,” he declared.