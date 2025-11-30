Cyclone Ditwah havoc pushes Sri Lanka’s death toll to 153; over 190 still missing

Colombo: The death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 153, while at least 191 people remain missing as rescue operations intensify, local media reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Sri Lanka continues to battle harsh weather conditions, as heavy rainfall, swelling floodwaters, and persistent landslides disrupt life across multiple districts, according to the leading Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror.

Latest official figures show that 774,724 individuals from 217,263 families across 25 districts have been affected, with many regions still overwhelmed by flooding, landslides, and relentless rain. The DMC further reported that 100,898 people from 27,494 families are currently sheltering in 798 evacuation centres nationwide as authorities work to provide relief and ensure the safety of displaced residents. Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

The President’s Media Division said Sri Lanka’s telecommunications operators have agreed to prioritise emergency calls to ease network congestion and strengthen the response system. Weather conditions, however, are expected to improve starting Sunday. Meanwhile, Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka Air Force, Navy, Army, Police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities.

Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island. Two Indian Navy helicopters rescued eight people trapped by rising floodwaters in Pannala as India increased its support for Sri Lanka’s disaster response. Officials said four Indian helicopters are currently engaged in rescue missions nationwide, including two operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The aircraft conducted multiple sorties over the Pannala region, where several homes had become inaccessible due to rapidly rising water levels. The rescued individuals were safely transported to secure locations and handed over to local authorities.

