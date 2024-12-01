Cyclone Fengal Claims 3 Lives in Chennai, Puducherry Records Highest Rainfall in 30 Years

Cyclone Fengal (pronounced ‘Feinjal’) made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday evening, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and widespread flooding to several areas, including Chennai and Puducherry. The severe weather conditions have claimed the lives of three people in Chennai, who were electrocuted in separate rain-related incidents.

The cyclone’s impact was felt across the region, with Puducherry recording its highest rainfall in 30 years. The Union Territory received a staggering 46 cm of rain, surpassing the previous record of 21 cm on October 31, 2004. In addition, areas like Cuddalore received 23 cm of rain, and Chennai saw varying amounts, including 14 cm at the airport and Meenambakkam, 11 cm at Nungambakkam, and 10 cm at Vellore.

The cyclone, which had been stationary over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, is expected to weaken into a deep depression, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather event triggered widespread disruptions in transport, with bus, train, and flight services significantly impacted. The Chennai airport was shut down for 16 hours due to the inundation of two runways and a taxiway caused by the relentless downpours. As a result, 24 domestic flights were canceled, and 26 international flights experienced delays.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue efforts are ongoing, particularly in flood-affected areas of Puducherry. The Indian Army has been deployed to assist in evacuating stranded residents. More than 100 people were rescued from flooded homes in the Krishnanagar region, where water levels had reached up to five feet in some areas. The rescue operations were conducted swiftly after the Army arrived from Chennai late on Saturday night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, have been closely monitoring the situation, holding virtual meetings with district collectors and conducting spot inspections. The state has mobilized resources to address the flooding, with over 1,700 motor pumps being used to clear waterlogging in affected areas, including six subway systems temporarily closed due to the rain.

Impact and Response

Despite the heavy rainfall and flooding, authorities have reported no immediate major damage in either Tamil Nadu or Puducherry. Minister KKSSR Ramachandran reassured the public that the cyclone’s impact was less severe than initially anticipated. However, the state and Union Territory governments are continuing to assess the situation and are providing shelter to those displaced by the flooding.

In Puducherry, the District Collector declared private schools and government and private colleges as relief shelters until further notice. The administration also sent precautionary SMS alerts to 12 lakh residents, advising them to remain vigilant ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.

As the cyclone weakens, authorities are continuing their efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas. The public has been urged to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions as the weather system moves inland.