Daily Power Cuts in Hyderabad Spark Concerns as Telangana Electricity Demand Surges

Hyderabad: Residents across Hyderabad have been voicing their frustrations over frequent and extended power outages, a sharp contrast to the uninterrupted power supply once touted as one of Telangana’s major achievements.

While the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has raised concerns about potential mismanagement in power distribution, the Telangana Transmission Corporation (TGTRANSCO) has dismissed these allegations, asserting that no power cuts or outages have been reported anywhere in the state.

Power Supply Issues After Congress Takes Power

The BRS-led government, during its tenure, was proud of its efforts to provide continuous electricity, which contributed to the state’s industrial growth and ensured that both urban and rural areas enjoyed reliable power.

However, since the Congress party assumed power in 2024, Hyderabad residents have increasingly complained about power disruptions, sparking worries over the reliability of the state’s power grid.

According to residents who spoke to South First, there has been a noticeable rise in power cuts in recent weeks. One resident from Kukatpally mentioned that power outages were once infrequent but have recently become a regular occurrence.

Another resident from Cyberabad noted that power disruptions in early February lasted over four hours, a situation that has become unbearable, especially as summer approaches.

Surge in Power Demand

Data from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) reveals a steady increase in power consumption across the state, adding further strain to the already stretched grid. Power demand spiked by nearly 10 percent in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

As summer—historically a period of peak demand—approaches, concerns are rising about whether Telangana’s power infrastructure can handle the increased pressure.

Between January and May 2024, power consumption consistently outpaced previous years, with figures showing month-on-month increases in power usage. For instance, January 2024 saw a 7 percent increase in power consumption compared to January 2023, and similar trends were observed throughout the rest of the year.

Growing Power Supply Shortfall

Despite the rising demand, the state’s power generation has decreased. Telangana’s power generation figures from the Telangana Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) indicate a decline from 48,218.7 million units (MUs) between April 2023 and January 2024, to just 43,402.85 MUs between April 2024 and January 2025—showing a deficit of nearly 5,000 MUs over the year.

Moreover, data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) confirms that Telangana failed to meet its energy requirements in 2024, falling short by 7.22 MUs from the total required amount of 91,651 MUs.

Power Generation Investments and Future Projections

To address these challenges, the Telangana state budget for 2024-2025 allocated ₹3,017 crores for the construction of 11 new Extra High Tension (EHT) sub-stations and 31 new transformers to strengthen the grid. However, as of mid-2024, these projects had not yet materialized.

In a positive move, Telangana recently signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for additional power projects at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025, signaling an effort to tackle long-term energy supply issues.

Disputed Claims: No Power Cuts, Says TGTRANSCO

Despite mounting complaints, the TGTRANSCO, led by Director of Transmission T Jagath Reddy, strongly refuted claims of power shortages. Reddy emphasized that there were no power cuts across Telangana and suggested that the reported disruptions were due to maintenance activities or new connections being established, not an actual shortage of power supply.

Residents, however, continue to contest this claim. Sumit Jha, a resident of Ranga Reddy district, stated that he has observed frequent outages lasting 30 minutes to an hour, not just once, but multiple times a day. Similarly, Samyukth, a Kukatpally resident, corroborated these accounts, reporting frequent cuts, especially during high-demand periods.

The Growing Pressure of Summer Demand

With summer approaching, demand for electricity is expected to rise even further. In preparation for this, the TGTRANSCO has begun augmenting the state’s transmission infrastructure to meet the anticipated peak demand.

Jagath Reddy noted that the projected peak demand in Telangana during the summer of 2025 is expected to reach 16,800 MW, with Hyderabad alone requiring up to 5,000 MW.

To address these challenges, the state is working to increase the capacity of its transmission lines, including the construction of new lines, additional transformers, and a strengthened grid network to prevent future disruptions.

The Political Blame Game

The shifting energy situation in Telangana has sparked political blame games. The BRS has accused the Congress government of failing to manage power distribution effectively, suggesting that a lack of political will is behind the increasing outages.

Former minister Jagadish Reddy, in particular, criticized the Congress leadership for neglecting the power sector, stressing that the previous BRS government had made significant strides in improving the state’s energy capacity, even during times of national energy crises.

Reddy highlighted that the BRS government had managed to mitigate power cuts by purchasing additional power during shortages, ensuring industries and households did not face disruptions. He pointed out that Telangana managed to maintain an uninterrupted supply even during the 2021 energy crunch, unlike other states.

The Road Ahead: A Need for Comprehensive Solutions

As the summer months approach, Telangana faces a critical juncture in managing its power needs. With demand set to rise, the state must expedite the completion of ongoing power infrastructure projects while addressing the underlying issues contributing to power shortages and mismanagement claims.

While the government has assured that it is taking measures to bolster the power supply, residents remain skeptical. There is a pressing need for both immediate solutions to address the rising demand and long-term plans to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply for all of Telangana’s residents.

The growing concerns about power cuts and rising demand in Telangana are a reminder of the importance of proactive energy management.

As the state navigates these challenges, it will require a concerted effort from both the government and citizens to ensure a sustainable and reliable power future. Only time will tell if the state can meet the energy demands of its rapidly growing population and thriving industries.