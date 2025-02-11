Telangana Set to Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Throughout the Upcoming Summer Season

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is fully prepared to meet the electricity demand expected during the upcoming summer season, announced Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

On Tuesday, Bhatti Vikramarka chaired a review meeting with officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (SPDCL) at the B R Ambedkar Secretariat. The meeting focused on the action plan for ensuring reliable power supply throughout the summer months.

Review of Power Demand and Action Plan

During the meeting, Bhatti Vikramarka assessed the power demand figures from the previous summer season, projected demand for the current year, and the strategies being developed to address these needs. He emphasized that all requested resources had been provided to officials, and it is now crucial to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer.

He stressed that electricity supply is a critical issue that requires continuous monitoring and attention. “Officials and staff must remain vigilant round the clock to avoid any disruptions,” Vikramarka said.

Collaboration and Preparedness

The Deputy Chief Minister urged energy department officials at all levels to hold meetings and assess their preparedness to handle challenges at the field level. He also emphasized the importance of creating awareness among consumers to ensure a smooth power supply.

Vikramarka further highlighted the importance of teamwork within the department, from linemen to the minister. He encouraged the officials to immediately report any issues at the field level to their superiors, and if necessary, escalate the matter to higher authorities.

Incentives and Rural Area Services

Bhatti Vikramarka also pointed out the success of emergency services provided by the electricity department in Hyderabad and directed officials to extend these services to rural areas as well.

The Deputy Chief Minister also instructed that all necessary approvals for substation construction and other related works be completed by March 1. He announced that incentive awards would be introduced for staff who provide exceptional service during the summer months.

Key Participants at the Meeting

Energy Department Principal Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharaff Ali, Energy Department OSD Surender Reddy, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.