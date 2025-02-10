Telangana

Telangana Hits Power Demand Surge, Reaching Record 16,000 MW This February

Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in its power consumption, nearing a peak demand of 16,000 MW.

Mohammed Yousuf10 February 2025 - 21:20
Telangana Hits Power Demand Surge, Reaching Record 16,000 MW This February
Telangana Hits Power Demand Surge, Reaching Record 16,000 MW This February

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in its power consumption, nearing a peak demand of 16,000 MW. This record surge in electricity demand highlights the state’s growing energy needs, driven by the ongoing summer season and the demands of Yasangi crops.

Surpassing Last Year’s Peak Demand

In a notable development, Telangana’s power demand has surpassed the peak figures recorded last year. The state’s electricity companies had reached their highest demand in March 2024, with 15,623 MW. However, this year, driven by higher-than-usual temperatures and agricultural requirements, the peak demand has already crossed that threshold within February. On February 7, a record-breaking demand of 15,920 MW was registered.

Also Read: Hyderabad: KBR Park Road Widening Sparks Controversy: Allu Arjun’s Uncle Asks to Reconsider Demolition of His House

Government’s Assurance on Power Supply

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured the public in a statement issued on Monday that the distribution companies are successfully meeting the increasing power demand without any disruptions. He also highlighted that the State government is actively working to ensure that the power supply continues to meet the needs of residents and industries in the face of rising demand. The government is focusing on enhancing infrastructure and strengthening the power grid to manage this growing demand effectively.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 February 2025 - 21:20

Related Articles

Six Arrested for Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest, Telangana CM and Union Ministers React Strongly

Six Arrested for Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest, Telangana CM and Union Ministers React Strongly

10 February 2025 - 22:31
Hyderabad and Telangana to Experience Intense Heatwave for the Next 5 Days

Hyderabad and Telangana to Experience Intense Heatwave for the Next 5 Days

10 February 2025 - 22:19
Telangana: Deadline Ends for MLC Nominations, Political Campaigns Heat Up

Telangana: Deadline Ends for MLC Nominations, Political Campaigns Heat Up

10 February 2025 - 22:00
Residents submit ration card applications at a MeeSeva center in Telangana.

Important Announcement: Telangana Reopens New Ration Card Applications via MeeSeva Portal

10 February 2025 - 21:20
Back to top button