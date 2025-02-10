Telangana Hits Power Demand Surge, Reaching Record 16,000 MW This February

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in its power consumption, nearing a peak demand of 16,000 MW. This record surge in electricity demand highlights the state’s growing energy needs, driven by the ongoing summer season and the demands of Yasangi crops.

Surpassing Last Year’s Peak Demand

In a notable development, Telangana’s power demand has surpassed the peak figures recorded last year. The state’s electricity companies had reached their highest demand in March 2024, with 15,623 MW. However, this year, driven by higher-than-usual temperatures and agricultural requirements, the peak demand has already crossed that threshold within February. On February 7, a record-breaking demand of 15,920 MW was registered.

Government’s Assurance on Power Supply

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured the public in a statement issued on Monday that the distribution companies are successfully meeting the increasing power demand without any disruptions. He also highlighted that the State government is actively working to ensure that the power supply continues to meet the needs of residents and industries in the face of rising demand. The government is focusing on enhancing infrastructure and strengthening the power grid to manage this growing demand effectively.