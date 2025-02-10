Hyderabad: KBR Park Road Widening Sparks Controversy: Allu Arjun’s Uncle Asks to Reconsider Demolition of His House

Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, the uncle of popular actor Allu Arjun, has made a public plea in Prajavani, requesting that his house not be demolished for a proposed road expansion project near KBR Park in Hyderabad. In his appeal, Reddy raised concerns over the land acquisition process and sought clarification from the authorities regarding the extent of land to be acquired for the project.

Request for Clarification on Land Acquisition

The road expansion project at KBR Park, aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure in the area, requires land from properties along the proposed route. Reddy’s house is located along this stretch, and the authorities have planned to acquire 20 feet of land on one side of the property and 36 feet on the other. This acquisition has raised concerns for Reddy, who is now asking for the authorities to reconsider the plan.

Reddy, in his request, emphasized that the proposed acquisition would significantly impact his home and his family’s livelihood. He appealed to local officials and planners to explore alternate solutions that would not involve the demolition of his property.

Appeal for Reconsideration of the Acquisition

In his plea, Reddy stressed the importance of considering the impact of such decisions on residents like himself. He highlighted the potential disruption and emotional toll on families affected by the land acquisition and demolition. Reddy has urged the authorities to reconsider the plan and find ways to move forward with the road expansion without causing harm to the homes in the area.

While the authorities are focused on the need for infrastructure development, this situation raises questions about balancing urban development with the rights of residents who are directly impacted by such projects.

Reddy’s appeal is expected to prompt further discussions regarding the land acquisition process, and whether alternative measures can be taken to avoid demolitions that affect long-standing residents in the area.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the local authorities to address Reddy’s concerns and offer a fair resolution that accommodates both the need for development and the well-being of the residents.