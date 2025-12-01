December 2025 Holiday Calendar: Full List of Public Holidays, Festivals & Important Days You Should Know

As the year draws to a close, December 2025 arrives with a vibrant mix of public holidays, festivals, cultural observances, and international awareness days. From patriotic events like Vijay Diwas to festive celebrations such as Christmas, this final month brings moments of reflection, gratitude, and preparation for a fresh new year. Here is the complete December 2025 Holiday Calendar, to help you plan your month wisely.

Why December 2025 Is Special

December, the final month of the Gregorian calendar, holds historical, cultural, and social significance across the world. It is a time of:

Celebration and festivals

Awareness campaigns and global observances

Patriotic and cultural events

Religious gatherings

Preparation for the New Year

In India, December includes key national observances such as Good Governance Day, Kisan Diwas, and Vijay Diwas, while globally, events like World AIDS Day, Human Rights Day, and International Volunteer Day are widely recognised.

December 2025 Holiday Calendar – Complete List of Important Days

Here is the full day-by-day list of important dates, festivals, and international observances in December 2025:

Date Important Days / Observances December 2 National Pollution Control Day; International Day for the Abolition of Slavery December 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities December 4 International Day of Banks; International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures December 5 World Soil Day; International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development December 6 Mahaparinirvan Diwas; National Microwave Oven Day December 7 Armed Forces Flag Day; International Civil Aviation Day December 8 Bodhi Day December 9 International Anti-Corruption Day; International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Genocide Victims December 10 Human Rights Day December 11 International Mountain Day; UNICEF Day December 12 International Day of Neutrality; International Universal Health Coverage Day December 13 National Horse Day December 14 National Energy Conservation Day December 16 Vijay Diwas December 18 Minorities Rights Day in India; International Migrants Day; Arabic Language Day December 19 Goa Liberation Day December 20 International Human Solidarity Day December 21 World Saree Day; Winter Solstice; World Basketball Day; World Meditation Day December 22 National Mathematics Day December 23 Kisan Diwas (Farmers Day) December 24 National Consumer Rights Day December 25 Christmas; Good Governance Day December 26 Veer Bal Diwas; Boxing Day December 27 International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

A Month of Celebration, Awareness & Reflection

December 2025 beautifully blends festivals, national pride, cultural traditions, and global awareness events. While Christmas and year-end celebrations bring joy, observances like Human Rights Day, International Volunteer Day, and National Energy Conservation Day remind us of social responsibility.

As people prepare to welcome 2026, December offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on the year, appreciate its milestones, and participate in meaningful global and national observances.