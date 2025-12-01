Pan India

December 2025 Holiday Calendar: Full List of Public Holidays, Festivals & Important Days You Should Know

December 2025 Holiday Calendar: December brings a total of 39 holidays, festivals, and important observances. Check the complete list and plan your celebrations.

Photo of Munsif Web Desk Munsif Web Desk1 December 2025 - 15:04
December 2025 brings a mix of public holidays, festivals, and international observances, offering a month full of celebrations and awareness events.
December 2025 brings a mix of public holidays, festivals, and international observances, offering a month full of celebrations and awareness events.

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

As the year draws to a close, December 2025 arrives with a vibrant mix of public holidays, festivals, cultural observances, and international awareness days. From patriotic events like Vijay Diwas to festive celebrations such as Christmas, this final month brings moments of reflection, gratitude, and preparation for a fresh new year. Here is the complete December 2025 Holiday Calendar, to help you plan your month wisely.

Also Read: Massive Traffic Challans Discounts Announced for December 13, 2025 – Know How to Pay and Settle Pending

Why December 2025 Is Special

December, the final month of the Gregorian calendar, holds historical, cultural, and social significance across the world. It is a time of:

  • Celebration and festivals
  • Awareness campaigns and global observances
  • Patriotic and cultural events
  • Religious gatherings
  • Preparation for the New Year

In India, December includes key national observances such as Good Governance Day, Kisan Diwas, and Vijay Diwas, while globally, events like World AIDS Day, Human Rights Day, and International Volunteer Day are widely recognised.

December 2025 Holiday Calendar – Complete List of Important Days

Here is the full day-by-day list of important dates, festivals, and international observances in December 2025:

DateImportant Days / Observances
December 2National Pollution Control Day; International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
December 3International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4International Day of Banks; International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
December 5World Soil Day; International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
December 6Mahaparinirvan Diwas; National Microwave Oven Day
December 7Armed Forces Flag Day; International Civil Aviation Day
December 8Bodhi Day
December 9International Anti-Corruption Day; International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Genocide Victims
December 10Human Rights Day
December 11International Mountain Day; UNICEF Day
December 12International Day of Neutrality; International Universal Health Coverage Day
December 13National Horse Day
December 14National Energy Conservation Day
December 16Vijay Diwas
December 18Minorities Rights Day in India; International Migrants Day; Arabic Language Day
December 19Goa Liberation Day
December 20International Human Solidarity Day
December 21World Saree Day; Winter Solstice; World Basketball Day; World Meditation Day
December 22National Mathematics Day
December 23Kisan Diwas (Farmers Day)
December 24National Consumer Rights Day
December 25Christmas; Good Governance Day
December 26Veer Bal Diwas; Boxing Day
December 27International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

A Month of Celebration, Awareness & Reflection

December 2025 beautifully blends festivals, national pride, cultural traditions, and global awareness events. While Christmas and year-end celebrations bring joy, observances like Human Rights Day, International Volunteer Day, and National Energy Conservation Day remind us of social responsibility.

As people prepare to welcome 2026, December offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on the year, appreciate its milestones, and participate in meaningful global and national observances.

Tags
Photo of Munsif Web Desk Munsif Web Desk1 December 2025 - 15:04
Photo of Munsif Web Desk

Munsif Web Desk

The Munsif Web Desk is a dynamic and dedicated team of seasoned content creators and editors at Munsif News 24x7, based in Telangana, India. With a combined experience of over 30 years in journalism, digital publishing, and news reporting, this team specializes in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content to readers worldwide.
Back to top button