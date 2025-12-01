Massive Traffic Challans Discounts Announced for December 13, 2025 – Know How to Pay and Settle Pending Traffic Fines
Huge traffic challans discounts announced for December 13, 2025 under the nationwide Lok Adalat. Learn how to check, pay and settle your pending traffic fines with up to 100% waiver.
As the nationwide deadline approaches, *Traffic Challans Discounts Announced to Be Available on December 13, 2025, giving millions of vehicle owners a rare opportunity to *clear and settle pending traffic fines with steep reductions. The upcoming National Lok Adalat will allow people across India to resolve minor traffic violations with discounts ranging from 50% to 100%, according to officials.
Table of Contents
What Is Happening on December 13, 2025?
On *December 13, 2025, a *nationwide Lok Adalat will be held to help citizens clear pending traffic challans and compoundable cases. The event offers:
- 50% to 100% discount on minor traffic violations
- On-spot settlements
- Permanent closure of pending cases
- No future hearings or legal follow-ups
This applies only to minor offences. Serious violations like drunk driving, hit-and-run, dangerous driving, and cases involving injury or death will NOT receive discounts.
Which Violations Are Eligible for Settlement?
Citizens can settle a wide range of daily traffic violations, including:
- Driving without a helmet or seatbelt
- Jumping red signals
- Normal overspeeding
- Wrong parking
- Missing or expired PUC
- Driving without a valid licence
- Missing number plates or incomplete fitness certificate
- Incorrectly issued challans
- Old pending e-challans
States Participating in the December 13 Lok Adalat
Many states are expected to participate in offering Traffic Challans Discounts on December 13, 2025, including:
- Delhi
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Maharashtra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gujarat
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Karnataka
- Rajasthan
- West Bengal
(Availability may vary by district or local court.)
How to Check Your Pending Traffic Challans
Before visiting the Lok Adalat, vehicle owners must:
1. Check challans online
Visit any of the following:
- Parivahan Portal
- State-specific Traffic Police Portal
2. Save or print your challan details
You may need these documents in court.
3. Book a token (if required)
Some states offer online appointment systems to avoid crowding.
How to Pay and Settle Traffic Fines on December 13, 2025
On Lok Adalat day, follow these steps:
Documents Required
- RC (Registration Certificate)
- Driving Licence
- Any ID proof
- Printed or digital challan copies
Steps to Pay
- Visit the designated Traffic Court / Lok Adalat Court.
- Present the documents to officials.
- Judges and traffic authorities will apply the discount or full waiver.
- Pay the final reduced amount via Cash or UPI.
- Collect the Lok Adalat Settlement Order with official stamp.
- Your case will be marked as permanently closed, with no reopening in future.
Why This Matters for Vehicle Owners
The Traffic Challans Discounts Announced for December 13, 2025 offer a much-needed chance for citizens to:
- Clear long-pending dues
- Avoid future legal notices
- Update expired documents
- Prevent licence suspension or vehicle seizure
- Avoid rising penalties under updated traffic rules
If you have old challans, this may be your best chance in years to settle them quickly and affordably.
With *Traffic Challans Discounts Announced to Be Available on December 13, 2025, citizens across the country are urged to check their pending fines and prepare necessary documents in advance. This one-day nationwide Lok Adalat can help you settle your pending traffic fines hassle-free and at a significantly reduced cost. Stay tuned with *Munsif News 24×7 for more updates on traffic rules, public services, and important government announcements.