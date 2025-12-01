Massive Traffic Challans Discounts Announced for December 13, 2025 – Know How to Pay and Settle Pending Traffic Fines

As the nationwide deadline approaches, *Traffic Challans Discounts Announced to Be Available on December 13, 2025, giving millions of vehicle owners a rare opportunity to *clear and settle pending traffic fines with steep reductions. The upcoming National Lok Adalat will allow people across India to resolve minor traffic violations with discounts ranging from 50% to 100%, according to officials.

What Is Happening on December 13, 2025?

On *December 13, 2025, a *nationwide Lok Adalat will be held to help citizens clear pending traffic challans and compoundable cases. The event offers:

50% to 100% discount on minor traffic violations

On-spot settlements

Permanent closure of pending cases

No future hearings or legal follow-ups

This applies only to minor offences. Serious violations like drunk driving, hit-and-run, dangerous driving, and cases involving injury or death will NOT receive discounts.

Which Violations Are Eligible for Settlement?

Citizens can settle a wide range of daily traffic violations, including:

Driving without a helmet or seatbelt

Jumping red signals

Normal overspeeding

Wrong parking

Missing or expired PUC

Driving without a valid licence

Missing number plates or incomplete fitness certificate

Incorrectly issued challans

Old pending e-challans

States Participating in the December 13 Lok Adalat

Many states are expected to participate in offering Traffic Challans Discounts on December 13, 2025, including:

Delhi

Haryana

Punjab

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Karnataka

Rajasthan

West Bengal

(Availability may vary by district or local court.)

How to Check Your Pending Traffic Challans

Before visiting the Lok Adalat, vehicle owners must:

1. Check challans online

Visit any of the following:

Parivahan Portal

State-specific Traffic Police Portal

2. Save or print your challan details

You may need these documents in court.

3. Book a token (if required)

Some states offer online appointment systems to avoid crowding.

How to Pay and Settle Traffic Fines on December 13, 2025

On Lok Adalat day, follow these steps:

Documents Required

RC (Registration Certificate)

Driving Licence

Any ID proof

Printed or digital challan copies

Steps to Pay

Visit the designated Traffic Court / Lok Adalat Court. Present the documents to officials. Judges and traffic authorities will apply the discount or full waiver. Pay the final reduced amount via Cash or UPI. Collect the Lok Adalat Settlement Order with official stamp. Your case will be marked as permanently closed, with no reopening in future.

Why This Matters for Vehicle Owners

The Traffic Challans Discounts Announced for December 13, 2025 offer a much-needed chance for citizens to:

Clear long-pending dues

Avoid future legal notices

Update expired documents

Prevent licence suspension or vehicle seizure

Avoid rising penalties under updated traffic rules

If you have old challans, this may be your best chance in years to settle them quickly and affordably.

With *Traffic Challans Discounts Announced to Be Available on December 13, 2025, citizens across the country are urged to check their pending fines and prepare necessary documents in advance. This one-day nationwide Lok Adalat can help you settle your pending traffic fines hassle-free and at a significantly reduced cost.