Hyderabad Traffic Constable Attacked with Stone at Kothapet Junction; Youth Arrested

A shocking incident has been reported from Hyderabad where a traffic constable, who was managing vehicle movement at Kothapet Junction, was attacked by a youth with a stone. The incident, which occurred under the Saroornagar Police Station limits, came to light belatedly.

Argument Leads to Sudden Attack

According to officials, the youth got into an argument with the traffic constable while he was regulating traffic at the busy Kothapet crossroads. The verbal exchange escalated, and in a sudden act of aggression, the youth picked up a stone and attacked the constable.

The accused attempted to flee the scene immediately after the assault. However, nearby locals chased him, apprehended him, and handed him over to the police.

Accused Claims Phone Was Broken

During questioning, the youth reportedly claimed that he attacked the constable because the officer had damaged his mobile phone. Police officials stated that these allegations are yet to be verified and will be examined during the investigation.

Constable Sustains Minor Injuries

The traffic constable suffered minor injuries in the attack. Saroornagar Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the junction is being analyzed to determine the exact sequence of events.

Investigation Underway

Police officials said that all angles, including the claim made by the youth and the circumstances leading to the confrontation, are being explored. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.