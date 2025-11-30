HYDRAA Launches Major Demolition Drive on Illegal Footpath Encroachments in Madhapur

A large anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the HYDRAA limits in Madhapur, where officials demolished several illegal shops and food stalls set up on footpaths. These structures had been causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians, leaving them with no safe walking space along key stretches of the IT corridor.

Residents and commuters reported that the encroachments forced pedestrians onto the road, contributing to serious traffic congestion. Vehicles were unable to move freely, and frequent traffic jams became a daily issue, especially during peak hours.

Madhapur Police and TSIIC Conduct Joint Operation

Responding to these long-standing problems, Madhapur Police and TSIIC officials conducted a joint enforcement drive to clear the illegally occupied footpaths. Temporary stalls, makeshift shops, and food joints were removed as part of the operation.

Officials stated that restoring pedestrian pathways was essential for maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring public safety in one of Hyderabad’s busiest zones.

Commuters Welcome the Cleanup Drive

Local commuters and office-goers welcomed the action, noting that walking has become easier and more orderly after the removal of the structures. Many expressed relief that long-ignored traffic and mobility issues were finally being addressed.

Authorities hinted that similar drives will continue across other congested areas to prevent illegal encroachments and maintain smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.