Deepika Padukone Credits Badminton for Her Success as PSB Expands to 75 Centres

India: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her personal journey with badminton, sharing how the sport has profoundly shaped her life—physically, mentally, and emotionally. As the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), co-founded by Deepika and mentored by her father, legendary player Prakash Padukone, hits a major milestone of 75 centres across India, the actress reflected on the impact of the game in her life.

“Badminton Has Shaped My Life,” Says Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a heartfelt message accompanied by a photo with her father. She wrote:

“As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Deepika’s passion for the sport continues to inspire her as she works to bring badminton to the grassroots level through the Padukone School of Badminton.

Padukone School of Badminton Reaches 75 Centres in First Year

In an official press release, PSB announced a significant achievement—establishing 75 coaching centres across 18 cities within just one year. These cities include:

Bengaluru

Mumbai

NCR

Chennai

Jaipur

Pune

Mysuru

Dehradun

Surat

Udaipur

Coimbatore

Sangli, and more.

The academy aims to reach 100 centres by the end of 2025, and scale up to 250 centres in the next three years, further solidifying its mission of “Badminton for All.”

PSB’s Vision: Affordable, Quality Badminton Coaching for Everyone

The Padukone School of Badminton seeks to democratize access to top-tier badminton training. By partnering with schools and institutions, PSB sets up grassroots academies that connect to their flagship High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The school’s standardized and scalable coaching methodology—developed under the guidance of Prakash Padukone—focuses on building a nation of disciplined, healthy, and inspired players from all walks of life.

Empowering Coaches and Building Future Champions

PSB has already trained over 100 certified coaches under a structured certification program. With access to world-class facilities and career development opportunities, these coaches play a vital role in identifying and nurturing future badminton champions.

Through this initiative, PSB is not only investing in players but also creating sustainable career paths for aspiring sports professionals.