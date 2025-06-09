Heavy Rainfall in Telangana Brings Much-Needed Relief to Farmers After Dry Spell

Sangareddy: Several parts of Sangareddy district received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, offering much-needed relief to farmers who had sown crops early in the season. The showers came after a nearly 10-day dry spell, which had left cultivators worried about germination and early crop growth.

Early Sowing Impacted by Dry Conditions

Farmers had taken advantage of good rainfall in late May and begun sowing cotton, maize, soya, and other crops. However, the lack of follow-up rains caused concerns, as many fields showed partial or no sprouting due to inadequate moisture levels.

Rain Brings Smiles, Spurs Activity

Monday’s showers were seen as a turning point, with farmers welcoming the rain with relief. The rain not only improved soil moisture but also re-energised agricultural activity in the region. Farmers who had held off on sowing were observed preparing fields for cultivation immediately after the rainfall.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms

Flooding Reported in Narayankhed

While the rains were mostly beneficial, Narayankhed town—which received heavy downpour—reported flooding in low-lying areas. Officials are monitoring the situation, though no major damages have been reported as of yet.

Outlook

Agriculture officials say the rainfall has come at a critical time and should support healthy sprouting for early-sown crops. Continued showers over the next few days are expected to stabilize the kharif season in the district.