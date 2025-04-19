Delhi Building Collapse: 6 Dead, over 20 Injured in Dayalpur Tragedy; Rescue Operations Ongoing

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a four-storey building collapsed in Dayalpur area of Northeast Delhi early Saturday morning, resulting in the death of six people and injuring over 20 others.

Several individuals are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Building Collapse in Shakti Vihar, Dayalpur at 3 AM

According to Delhi Police sources, the incident occurred around 3:00 AM in Lane Number 1, Shakti Vihar. Upon receiving the alert, teams from the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were immediately dispatched to the site.

Casualties and Injuries Confirmed

All the injured victims were rushed to GTB Hospital, where six people were declared dead. Medical teams are continuing to treat those injured in the collapse. Authorities are yet to confirm the total number of people who were inside the building at the time of the incident.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams fear that multiple people may still be trapped under the rubble. Heavy machinery is being used to clear debris and rescue potential survivors. Locals have also joined the rescue effort, assisting officials in clearing the site.

Investigation Launched

Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, with initial suspicions pointing towards structural instability or illegal construction practices.