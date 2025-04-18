Bihar Teen Presumed Dead and Cremated Returns Home Alive After a Month

Darbhanga: In a bizarre turn of events, a 17-year-old boy who was believed to have died in a train accident and was cremated over a month ago, has returned home alive in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

Family Received ₹4 Lakh Compensation Believing Teen Had Died

The teenager’s family had earlier received ₹4 lakh as government compensation after officials handed over a mutilated body to them on February 26, confirming it was their missing son who had been hit by a train.

Police Begin Investigation, Boy Claims Kidnapping

Darbhanga SDPO Amit Kumar said, “We are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the identity of the person who was cremated. The teen who has returned will also be questioned, as it is being claimed that he was kidnapped.”

Missing Complaint Filed in February

According to locals, the boy’s family had lodged a missing complaint with Mabbi police on February 8. Weeks later, an unidentifiable body with a severed hand and leg was discovered along railway tracks in the Allalpatti area. Believing it to be their son, the family conducted the cremation.

Teen Appears in Court, Says He Was Taken to Nepal

However, on April 17, the teen appeared before the Darbhanga District Court claiming he was abducted. He told the court that while playing cricket, three to four people covered his mouth with a cloth and he lost consciousness.

He said he later discovered he had been taken to Nepal. After managing to escape, he contacted his brother via video call. His brother travelled to Nepal to bring him back.

Court Appearance Instead of Police Report Raises Questions

Interestingly, the family did not approach the police upon his return but directly appeared before the court. The incident has raised serious questions about the identification process of the cremated body and how such a mix-up occurred. Police are now working to identify the deceased person and verify the teen’s abduction claim.