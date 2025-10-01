Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ at girls’ school

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Haiderpur, celebrating the spiritual and cultural significance of girls as embodiments of divine feminine energy. Addressing students, faculty, and local residents during the ceremony, CM Gupta emphasised the importance of empowering girls through education, opportunity, and cultural pride.

“Shakti is the symbol of power, and in our country, daughters and young girls have always been regarded as embodiments of the Mother Goddess,” the Chief Minister said. “For years, we have celebrated the festival of Kanya Pujan. Even after taking charge as the Chief Minister, I firmly believe that the future of our nation and society lies in our daughters. The more love, care, and opportunities we give them, the brighter the future of the country will be.”

In a significant announcement during her visit, CM Gupta shared that the government has secured land for a new school in the area. “I want to tell all the children, from this village, nearby areas and every colony, that for years, there hasn’t been a school up to Class 12 in our area,” she said. “But I have good news, we have acquired land for a school up to Class 12, and very soon, construction will begin,” she said.

Earlier in the day, on X, CM Gupta extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Maha Navami and paid tribute to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. “Today is the sacred occasion for the worship of Maa Siddhidatri. She paves the way for success, prosperity, and liberation in life. The Mother annihilated the demons to establish righteousness and truth, making this day a symbol of power and devotion… May the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri reside within us with compassion, knowledge, and courage, and may happiness and peace prevail in society.

Jai Mata Di!” she wrote. Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also participated in the Bathukamma festival organised by the Telugu Students’ Union at Ramjas College, New Delhi. The Telugu community settled in Delhi has significantly contributed to the city’s development through their hard work, talent, and cultural richness. CM Gupta acknowledged the community’s role in shaping Delhi’s diverse identity, stating that it has “added new colours to the capital’s cultural fabric.”