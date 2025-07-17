Delhi-Goa IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Mid-Air Snag

Mumbai: A full emergency was declared at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday night after a technical issue was detected mid-air in an indigo flight en route from Delhi to Goa.

Flight 6E 6271 Diverted to Mumbai

The flight, 6E 6271, operated by an Airbus A320neo, was originally scheduled to land at Goa’s Manohar International Airport. However, due to a technical snag, it was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Emergency Declared and Safe Landing

According to an official statement from CSMIA, the emergency was declared at 21:35 hours on July 16, 2025, and the aircraft landed safely at 21:52 hours. The emergency status was withdrawn just five minutes later at 21:57 hours.

Passengers Safe and Assisted

All passengers on board were safely deboarded and received assistance from terminal staff. Airport authorities confirmed there was no disruption to overall operations.

“There has been no impact on overall airport operations. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” stated the airport authority.

IndiGo Arranges Alternate Aircraft

A spokesperson for IndiGo said that an alternative aircraft had been arranged to complete the journey to Goa and would depart shortly. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

“At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” the spokesperson added.

Recent Emergency Incident Involving IndiGo

This emergency comes less than a week after another indigo flight from Patna to Delhi made an emergency landing shortly after take-off following a bird strike. That incident occurred at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar’s capital and involved 169 passengers.

Airport officials praised the pilot’s swift decision-making, which prevented a serious incident. All passengers were evacuated safely.