Delhi Government Announces Major Pollution-Fighting Plans: Artificial Rain and More!

New Delhi: The Delhi government is ramping up its efforts to combat the severe pollution levels in the national capital, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealing a multi-pronged approach to improve air quality. In an exclusive interview, Sirsa outlined a series of ambitious anti-pollution measures, including artificial rain trials and large-scale projects targeting multiple pollution hotspots across Delhi-NCR. These initiatives are expected to bring a lasting, widespread impact.

Artificial Rain Trials and Water Sample Testing

One of the key initiatives discussed by Sirsa is the plan to conduct artificial rain trials. However, the government is proceeding cautiously with this plan, contingent on the successful outcome of water sample tests. The environment minister emphasized the need for thorough testing to ensure that the chemicals used in artificial rain do not have any harmful effects on human health or the environment.

“We have asked for detailed reports to determine whether the chemicals used in artificial rain could have any harmful effects on the human body or skin. Based on the report, we will conduct a small-scale test in an outer Delhi area,” said Sirsa. The water samples will be closely analyzed to check for any potential adverse effects. If the tests yield positive results, the government will move forward with the full-scale implementation of the artificial rain plan.

Smog Tower Project Acknowledged as Failure

The much-debated smog tower project, designed to improve air quality, was acknowledged by Sirsa as a “failure.” The Minister revealed that the BJP government is preparing to announce a new, more comprehensive plan that targets pollution sources directly, with a multi-area approach designed to make a noticeable difference across Delhi-NCR. “We are focusing on eliminating or reducing pollution sources and improving the overall air quality,” Sirsa added.

Also Read: Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Distribution of Ration Cards in India

Focus on Vehicle Emissions and Enforcement Measures

To further tackle pollution, the Delhi government has announced a bold move to prevent vehicles older than 15 years from refueling at petrol pumps in the city starting March 31. This policy, according to Sirsa, aims to reduce emissions from older vehicles, which are significant contributors to air pollution.

Modern technology will be introduced to enforce this measure, with devices being installed at petrol pumps to monitor vehicle emissions. The system will also check whether vehicles have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. “Vehicles without a valid PUC will be flagged, and appropriate action will be taken,” Sirsa said.

Anti-Smog Guns for High-Rises and Commercial Complexes

In another significant move, all high-rise buildings, hotels, commercial complexes, airports, and major construction sites will be required to install anti-smog guns to reduce air pollution. Sirsa stated that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been tasked with preparing a detailed report identifying which buildings, both constructed and under construction, fall under this requirement. Once the report is finalized, enforcement will begin.

Commitment to Cleaning and Beautifying Delhi

With the capital’s air quality reaching alarming levels during peak winter months, often crossing an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 450, Sirsa emphasized the government’s commitment to cleaning and beautifying Delhi. “We are focused on ensuring better air quality than in previous years, and these measures will accelerate our progress toward achieving that goal,” said Sirsa.

The BJP government, which took office in Delhi after 26 years, has pledged to address the pollution crisis. The government’s efforts, including vehicle emission control, anti-smog guns, and artificial rain trials, reflect a focused approach to solving the city’s air quality issues.

As the Delhi government prepares to roll out these initiatives, the citizens of Delhi can expect a concerted effort to reduce air pollution and improve their quality of life. With stricter enforcement and innovative measures like artificial rain trials and anti-smog technology, the government is striving for tangible results in the fight against pollution.