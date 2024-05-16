Delhi

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the CBI on bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, an accused in the alleged excise policy scam.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the CBI on bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, an accused in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also called for CBI’s reply on writ petition filed by Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), challenging her arrest by the CBI and the subsequent remand in the corruption case.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on May 24 along with her bail plea in the money laundering case.

Kavitha moved the high court after a special court here on May 6 turned down her regular bail pleas in cases being probed by both — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Last week, the ED filed its seventh chargesheet before a Delhi court in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, naming Kavitha and others as accused.

Kavitha was first arrested by the ED and later by the CBI on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.

