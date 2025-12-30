Delhi Police bust Rs 22.7 lakh cyber scam, nab two accused from Haryana

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Rs 22.7 lakh cyber scam and arrested two accused from Haryana. A fake stock trading app gang was nabbed in the operation.

According to Shahdara District Police, Delhi, on November 13, complainant Amita Garg filed an online complaint regarding a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 22,70,000. In her complaint, she alleged that she was added to a WhatsApp group named “Stan Chart Dialogue Forum L7”.

The group had five administrators who regularly discussed Demat shares and stock market investments. One of the group administrators, identified as Yalini Guna, offered an investment plan through their own application called ‘SCIIHNW,’ claiming that it would provide profitable shares.

The complainant installed the application through a link shared in the group. Initially, she invested around Rs 2,70,000 through 11 transactions on different dates. However, when she attempted to withdraw the amount, the accused imposed various conditions and pressured her to invest more money.

In this manner, the complainant invested a total amount of Rs 22,70,000. After receiving the money, the accused blocked her on the application. The complainant then realised that she had been defrauded and, on November 13, lodged a complaint on the cyber crime portal. Subsequently, an e-FIR No. 29/2025 under Sections 318(4)/340 BNS was registered at PS Cyber Shahdara, Delhi, and the case was marked to Inspector Shweta Sharma for investigation.

To solve the case, a team comprising Inspector Shweta Sharma, Head Constable Javed, Head Constable Deepak, and Head Constable Narender was constituted. The team was led by SHO PS Cyber Vijay Kumar under the supervision of ACP Operations Mohinder Singh.

During the investigation, details of the bank accounts through which the transactions were carried out were obtained from the complainant. After examining the transaction trail on the NCRP portal, it was revealed that the money was credited into a bank account through two transactions. The account holder was identified as Sameer, a resident of Hisar, Haryana.

The Call Detail Records (CDR) of the mobile number were obtained, which revealed the involvement of other suspect mobile numbers being used in the scam.

On December 10, the Investigating Officer, along with the team, reached Hisar, Haryana, where the suspects were identified as Sameer and Dev Singh. After confirming their role in the scam, they were taken into custody and interrogated thoroughly. During interrogation, Sameer disclosed that he had opened five to six bank accounts in different banks and handed them over to Dev Singh. In return, he received Rs 4,000 per account.

From their possession, two mobile phones and three SIM cards were recovered. The recovered items were seized through a seizure memo. Both accused were later sent to judicial custody.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the fraudsters approached victims through social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, posing as expert traders or financial advisors. They promised guaranteed high returns from stock market investments.

Initially, the accused asked victims to invest a small amount and showed fake profits or even returned some money to gain their trust. Once trust was established, victims were persuaded to invest larger sums with the promise of higher profits.

After a significant amount was invested, victims were either shown huge losses or informed that their accounts had been frozen due to tax or compliance issues. Once the fraudsters extracted the maximum possible money, they stopped responding or blocked the victims.

When the fraudsters extract maximum money, they stop responding or block the victim. For this, they required a lot of bank accounts. So that they lured peoples for money to open/handover the access of bank accounts to them.