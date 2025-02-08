Delhi Results: Three AAP Ministers Win Amid String of Losses for Senior Party Leaders

New Delhi: While top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, both serving as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM for most of the last two terms, are on track to lose their respective seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, three AAP ministers managed to secure victories, providing some hope for the party.

Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain, all serving as ministers in the Delhi government, won their respective seats from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran. Hussain won with a significant margin of 29,823 votes, Rai with 18,994 votes, and Ahlawat secured 17,126 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, another prominent AAP leader, was also on track to win her seat in Kalkaji.

However, other key AAP figures were not as fortunate. Saurabh Bharadwaj, another prominent minister, lost to BJP’s Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes in Greater Kailash.

Kejriwal has already conceded his party’s defeat in the Delhi polls, with BJP’s Parvesh Verma claiming victory in the high-profile New Delhi seat. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also conceded defeat to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

The Election Commission has yet to declare the official winners from the New Delhi and Jangpura seats.

With trends showing BJP ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, the saffron party is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years. The Congress, meanwhile, is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly elections.