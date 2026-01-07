Delhi Riots Case: Four Accused Released from Jail After Bail from SC
New Delhi: In a key development in the Delhi riots case, four accused were released from jail after bail from the Supreme Court, walking out on Wednesday following completion of legal formalities. The releases came hours after a Delhi court accepted their bail bonds and issued formal release orders, marking a significant moment in the long-running 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.
Who Were Released in the Delhi Riots Case After SC Bail?
The four accused released in the Delhi riots case after bail from the Supreme Court are:
- Gulfisha Fatima
- Meeran Haider
- Shifa Ur Rehman
- Mohd Saleem Khan
An Additional Sessions Court accepted bail bonds of ₹2 lakh each, along with two local sureties of the same amount, and cleared their release.
- Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Meeran Haider were released from Tihar Jail
- Mohd Saleem Khan was released from Mandoli Jail
The fifth accused granted bail by the top court, Shadab Ahmad, did not appear before the trial court to furnish bail bonds and therefore remains in custody.
Emotional Scenes Outside Jail
The release in the Delhi riots case after bail from the Supreme Court led to emotional scenes outside jail. Gulfisha Fatima was welcomed by family members with garlands and sweets, as relatives expressed relief after years of incarceration.
Why the Release Was Delayed
The trial court had earlier directed Delhi Police to verify documents and sureties submitted by the accused. The release orders were issued only after verification reports were submitted, resulting in a one-day delay.
Fresh Bail Plea Filed by Another Accused
Meanwhile, another accused, Salim Malik alias Munna, has filed a fresh bail application, seeking parity with Mohd Saleem Khan. He argued that the charges against him are similar and that the Supreme Court granted bail to co-accused on the basis of limited and hierarchical participation.
Background of the Delhi Riots Case
The February 2020 northeast Delhi riots broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The case involves allegations of criminal conspiracy under stringent laws.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of India denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was made out against them. However, the court granted bail to five other accused, calling it a “calibrated exercise of constitutional discretion”.
Strict Bail Conditions Imposed by Supreme Court
In the Delhi riots case, the Supreme Court imposed 11 strict conditions while granting bail, including:
- Execution of a personal bond of ₹2 lakh with two local sureties
- Remaining within the National Capital Territory of Delhi
- Surrender of passports
- No contact with witnesses or persons linked to the case
- No association with any group or organisation connected to the FIR
The court made it clear that any violation of conditions can lead to cancellation of bail.
Who Remains in Jail in the Delhi Riots Case?
Out of 20 accused named in the case:
- Two are absconding
- Seven remain in jail, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Athar Khan, Tasleem Ahmed, Khalid Saifi, and Salim Malik
Conclusion
The Delhi riots case witnessed a major turn as four accused were released from jail after bail from the Supreme Court, while several others continue to remain behind bars under stringent charges. As fresh bail pleas are filed and trials continue, the case remains under close legal and public scrutiny.
