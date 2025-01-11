Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR; Temperature Drops to 1, IMD Predicts Light Rain

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies and light rain in the region. Cold conditions are expected to persist, offering no immediate relief from the dense fog and cold waves.

Weather Forecast: Light Rain and Temperature Dip

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the morning hours on January 11 and 12. Over the past 24 hours, Delhi experienced a sharp drop in temperature, with the mercury dipping as low as 1 degree Celsius. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded between 18-22 degrees Celsius and 6-8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While the fog is expected to gradually clear as the day progresses, light rain could extend its impact, potentially prolonging the foggy conditions. The minimum temperature in the capital is predicted to drop further, reaching around 5 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Low Visibility in Key Areas

Visibility conditions in Safdarjung dropped to 50 meters at 1:30 am but improved to 200 meters later. In Palam, visibility fell to zero for three hours until 2 am, with easterly winds blowing at 6-8 km/h. Conditions gradually improved, with visibility reaching 500 meters by 7 am as winds shifted to the east-southeast at speeds of 15-18 km/h.

Flight Operations and Advisory

The Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory at 6 am, warning that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance might be affected by low visibility. However, flight operations were reported to be normal, with low visibility procedures in place to manage the conditions.

Air Quality and Stage III Restrictions

Amid declining air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reintroduced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday. This decision follows a drop in air quality, with restrictions previously lifted due to improving weather conditions.

Persistent Cold and Foggy Conditions Ahead

Residents of Delhi-NCR should brace for continued cold and foggy conditions, with temperatures expected to drop further and visibility remaining low. The IMD’s predictions suggest that the cold spell will persist, offering no immediate relief from the ongoing chilly weather.