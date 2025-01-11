Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dies in ‘Accidental Firing’ from Own Pistol: Police

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has tragically passed away from gunshot injuries, with the police suggesting it may have been a case of “accidental firing” from his licensed pistol.

Incident Details

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja reported that the incident took place around 11:30 pm at Gogi’s residence. The bullet pierced Gogi’s temple, and he was immediately rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he was declared dead. According to the police, the bullet was fired from Gogi’s licensed pistol, and his family members have claimed it was an accidental discharge.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Liquor Consumption in Public Places Banned

Investigation Underway

The police have taken the body to the DMCH mortuary for further examination, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine more details about the cause of death. The case is currently under investigation.

VIDEO | AAP MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi was found dead earlier today. He died from gunshots. Further details are awaited. Visuals from outside his residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nqXy0VVcP0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2025

Political Reactions

Several political leaders have expressed their shock and condolences following Gogi’s death. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora shared his sympathies on social media, stating, “My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace.”

Gogi’s Political Journey

Just hours before his tragic death, Gogi had attended a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, discussing the issue of cleaning ‘Budha Nalla’. Gogi had joined the AAP in 2022 after leaving the Congress. He defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the state assembly elections that year, securing the Ludhiana West seat. His wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, had also contested the municipal corporation elections the previous month, though unsuccessfully.