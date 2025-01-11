Crime & AccidentsNorth India

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dies in ‘Accidental Firing’ from Own Pistol: Police

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has tragically passed away from gunshot injuries, with the police suggesting it may have been a case of "accidental firing" from his licensed pistol.

Mohammed Yousuf11 January 2025 - 10:03
Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has tragically passed away from gunshot injuries, with the police suggesting it may have been a case of “accidental firing” from his licensed pistol.

Incident Details

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja reported that the incident took place around 11:30 pm at Gogi’s residence. The bullet pierced Gogi’s temple, and he was immediately rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he was declared dead. According to the police, the bullet was fired from Gogi’s licensed pistol, and his family members have claimed it was an accidental discharge.

Investigation Underway

The police have taken the body to the DMCH mortuary for further examination, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine more details about the cause of death. The case is currently under investigation.

Political Reactions

Several political leaders have expressed their shock and condolences following Gogi’s death. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora shared his sympathies on social media, stating, “My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace.”

Gogi’s Political Journey

Just hours before his tragic death, Gogi had attended a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, discussing the issue of cleaning ‘Budha Nalla’. Gogi had joined the AAP in 2022 after leaving the Congress. He defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the state assembly elections that year, securing the Ludhiana West seat. His wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, had also contested the municipal corporation elections the previous month, though unsuccessfully.

