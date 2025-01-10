Arvind Kejriwal Promises Funding for Private Security Guards in Delhi RWAs Ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a significant promise to the city’s Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs).

During a press conference on January 10, Kejriwal announced that his government would provide funds to RWAs for hiring private security guards, aiming to enhance public safety and address growing concerns over crime in the capital.

Aimed at Strengthening Public Security

Kejriwal’s proposal is part of his commitment to improving security in Delhi, building on the initiatives his government has previously undertaken, such as installing CCTV cameras and setting up colony gates.

According to Kejriwal, the proposal to fund private security guards’ stems from feedback received from citizens who have expressed increased anxiety about the rise in criminal activities in the city.

“People are feeling insecure due to a spurt in crime, and this proposal to provide funds for hiring private security guards is a timely measure,” said Kejriwal, criticizing the BJP-led central government for not doing enough to curb crime in Delhi.

He emphasized that while the Delhi government plans to assist with private security, the police remain responsible for the overall safety and security of citizens.

Details of the Private Security Guard Scheme

The security guard proposal will enable RWAs to hire private security personnel based on the number of families in each colony.

This measure, Kejriwal explained, is designed to give residents a sense of security and address the concerns surrounding unauthorized individuals entering colonies. The private security guards will also assist in controlling petty crimes and regulating access to residential areas.

“The hiring of private security guards by RWAs is not an attempt to replace the police force, but rather a complementary measure to make citizens feel safer,” said Kejriwal.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

As the election approaches, Kejriwal’s security proposal has generated significant attention. Many Delhi residents have welcomed the move, seeing it as an effort to make neighborhoods safer amid rising concerns over public safety. However, the promise also comes amid ongoing political disputes with the BJP.

Kejriwal also used the opportunity to address another issue that has been making headlines — the controversy over alleged voter deletions. He criticized the BJP for holding protests against him over the “Purvanchali insult” issue.

Kejriwal had previously raised concerns with the Election Commission of India, alleging that names of Purvanchali voters were being deleted under the guise of removing Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals from the voter list.

“The AAP is the only party that has truly respected and given dignity to people from Purvanchal in Delhi. We stand by them,” he added, stressing that the BJP’s accusations were baseless.

Importance of Purvanchali Voters in Delhi’s Electoral Landscape

Purvanchali voters, who make up about 42 percent of Delhi’s 1.55 crore voters, have a crucial influence on the outcome of the elections. These voters primarily hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and their votes can tip the balance in nearly half of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies.

Areas with significant Purvanchali populations, such as Burari, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka, are considered key battlegrounds in the upcoming elections.

As the political landscape heats up, Kejriwal’s promises, including the funding for private security guards and his stance on voter issues, will likely continue to shape public opinion as Delhi heads to the polls.