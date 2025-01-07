AAP Unveils Campaign Song ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its much-anticipated campaign song, ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ (We Will Bring Kejriwal Again), on Tuesday, as part of its election preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The song marks the party’s latest attempt to galvanize voter support and highlights key electoral promises, focusing on its welfare initiatives and commitment to the people of Delhi.

Key Features of the Campaign Song

The launch event of the campaign song saw the presence of top AAP leaders, including party national convener and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other senior members.

The event created a buzz among party supporters as Kejriwal spoke about the importance of the song in mobilizing the electorate.

“People eagerly wait for AAP’s campaign songs. We launched one in 2015, another in 2020, and now this one in 2025. I know you were all waiting for it.

Play this song everywhere — at birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations — and promote it widely,” Kejriwal said, addressing the enthusiastic crowd. He also took an indirect swipe at the opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, “Even the leaders of the abusive party should listen to it and dance to its tunes.”

The campaign song is designed to serve as a rallying cry for AAP’s supporters, reinforcing its track record of delivering on promises and ensuring the continued leadership of Kejriwal.

Focus on Welfare Schemes in the Song

The lyrics of ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ focus on the party’s key welfare schemes and policies, which have been central to its electoral success in past elections. Notably, the song emphasizes the recently launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi.

Another major initiative highlighted in the song is the Sanjeevani Yojana, which guarantees free treatment for senior citizens across all hospitals in the city.

These initiatives have been well-received by Delhi’s residents, particularly women and senior citizens, who represent a significant portion of the voter base.

By spotlighting these welfare measures, the campaign song underscores AAP’s commitment to social welfare and its promise to continue prioritizing the needs of the people.

AAP Leaders Reflect on Election Campaign

Speaking at the launch event, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai reiterated AAP’s readiness for the upcoming elections. “We have fielded 70 candidates. Today, the campaign song has been launched, and it will drive our election efforts,” Rai said.

Rai also took the opportunity to highlight AAP’s successful governance track record, citing the party’s fulfillment of promises made to the people of Delhi.

“The people know who kept their promises and delivered. We promised electricity, water, better schools, women’s clinics, improved travel facilities for women, and pilgrimage tours — and we fulfilled them all. That’s why ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ resonates with the people of Delhi,” he explained.

AAP’s ability to deliver on its promises, according to Rai, is a key factor that will help the party connect with voters in 2025. With a focus on social welfare and governance, the party aims to maintain its stronghold in Delhi.

The Significance of the ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ Campaign Song

The campaign song is not just a tool for rallying voters; it is an integral part of AAP’s political strategy to reinforce its image as a party that keeps its promises and serves the people.

Since 2015, AAP has used music and campaign songs to capture the attention of voters, and each successive song has been designed to resonate with the city’s electorate in the run-up to the elections.

The inclusion of the song in AAP’s campaign underscores the party’s belief in the power of communication through music, as it seeks to reassert Kejriwal’s leadership and political vision for the city.

The catchy tunes and lyrics aim to energize AAP supporters, while also seeking to reach out to undecided voters with its focus on developmental issues and welfare initiatives.

Past Achievements and Future Promises

AAP has positioned itself as a party that has delivered tangible results for Delhiites. Over the past years, the party has been credited with major reforms in areas such as education, healthcare, water supply, and women’s safety.

The success of programs like Mohalla Clinics, free electricity, and clean water distribution has earned Kejriwal widespread popularity in Delhi.

In its election manifesto for 2025, AAP promises to continue these welfare schemes and introduce new initiatives aimed at making Delhi more livable and equitable. The campaign song is a way to reinforce these commitments, while reminding voters of the party’s track record.