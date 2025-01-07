AAP’s Freebie Push to Retain Power in Delhi Ahead of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is intensifying its efforts to woo voters with a series of welfare schemes, aiming to secure another term in office.

The party, which has faced significant challenges due to corruption allegations and political setbacks, is making one last push to retain its stronghold in the national capital.

With the Delhi excise policy case looming large, involving arrests of key party figures such as Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and the controversial Sheesh Mahal issue, the AAP is in damage-control mode. The party, which once prided itself on its clean image, is now facing accusations of corruption and mismanagement, prompting it to announce several promises aimed at regaining the support of key voter groups.

AAP’s Welfare Schemes: Aimed at Winning Key Voter Segments

The Aam Aadmi Party has rolled out a series of new initiatives targeting women, senior citizens, temple priests, and Dalit students, with a focus on securing their votes ahead of the elections. These schemes are a part of AAP’s strategy to consolidate its base and win another term despite growing anti-incumbency sentiment.

Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana: This scheme promises a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 to women from families with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh. The initiative aims to boost support from women voters, who are a crucial demographic in Delhi. Sanjeevani Yojana: Aimed at the elderly, the Sanjeevani Yojana promises free medical treatment to residents of Delhi aged 60 years and above. This initiative covers both private and government hospitals, offering much-needed support to the senior citizens of Delhi, a group that has become a significant part of the party’s electoral strategy. Puja Granthi Samman Yojana: The AAP has announced an Rs 18,000 monthly allowance for Hindu temple priests and Gurdwara granthis under this scheme. The move is aimed at strengthening the party’s hold over the religious community, who have shown their influence in past elections. Dalit Students’ Scholarship Scheme: To appeal to Dalit voters, the AAP has promised to bear the study, travel, and accommodation expenses of Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to international universities. This initiative is expected to resonate with Dalit families seeking better educational opportunities for their children. Pension Expansion for Elderly: In addition to the Sanjeevani Yojana, the AAP has promised an expansion of pension schemes for the elderly, further appealing to this voter base, which is crucial in the upcoming elections.

Political Backlash and Allegations of Corruption

While these schemes are designed to win over key voter groups, the AAP has faced considerable criticism from political opponents. Both the Congress and the BJP have accused the party of being corrupt and failing to uphold its promises of transparency and accountability.

One of the key issues dogging the AAP’s reputation is the Sheesh Mahal controversy, where the renovation of a government building has been reported to have cost taxpayers over Rs 33 crore. The BJP has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the total expenditure, further fueling the narrative of mismanagement under the Kejriwal administration.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which pointed out the Sheesh Mahal’s costly renovation, has been used by the BJP to allege financial misappropriations under Kejriwal’s leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also criticized Kejriwal, calling him “kattar beimaan” (bigoted dishonest), further tarnishing the party’s image as it faces accusations of corruption.

Despite these challenges, the AAP continues to position itself as the party of the common man, frequently using the slogan “Kattar Imandaar” (staunchly honest) in an attempt to retain its credibility with voters.

The AAP’s Challenge: Overcoming Anti-Incumbency

The AAP, which swept the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats, is facing a tougher challenge this time around due to rising anti-incumbency sentiments. The opposition, especially the BJP, is keen on making inroads into Delhi’s political landscape, capitalizing on the AAP’s controversies and internal challenges.

The 2020 elections saw the AAP emerge victorious with a strong mandate, but with the Delhi Assembly’s term ending on February 23, the party is aware that public perception can change quickly, especially with mounting allegations against its leadership. As the Election Commission of India prepares to announce the election schedule on January 9, the AAP is pulling out all stops to secure a second term in office.