Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Plans to Arrest Delhi CM Atishi and Raid AAP Leaders Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal has raised alarm over alleged plans to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by framing her in fake cases. In a bold claim made on Wednesday, Kejriwal suggested that efforts were underway to target senior AAP leaders with raids, ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The claim came amidst growing tensions surrounding the Sanjeevani Yojana, a flagship healthcare initiative for senior citizens, and the Mahila Samman Yojana, both of which were launched by the Delhi government to enhance its welfare programs. Kejriwal’s statements pointed to the mounting pressure on the ruling AAP following allegations of a fraudulent registration drive related to these schemes.

Kejriwal’s Accusations: Fake Cases and Political Motives

Kejriwal alleged that the political opponents of the Aam Aadmi Party were threatened by the popularity and potential impact of these welfare schemes, which aimed at empowering women and senior citizens in Delhi. He specifically mentioned that the AAP’s Sanjeevani Yojana, intended to offer free healthcare to elderly citizens in both government and private hospitals, had become a point of contention.

“These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case,” Kejriwal claimed in a social media post. “Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o’clock,” he added.

Health Department’s Red-Flag Over Sanjeevani Yojana

The allegations come in the wake of a public notice issued by the Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department, which raised concerns over the legitimacy of the Sanjeevani Yojana registration drive. The department issued a warning claiming that it did not have any such scheme in existence and had not authorized anyone to collect personal data from senior citizens under this initiative. It further stated that any individual or political party collecting forms related to the scheme was operating fraudulently and without authorization.

The Sanjeevani Yojana was launched to provide free healthcare to senior citizens, including treatment at both government and private hospitals. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had initiated door-to-door campaigns to encourage registration for the scheme in the lead-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, which has further fueled political tensions.

Mahila Samman Yojana: A Step Toward Women’s Empowerment

Another major initiative launched by the AAP government is the Mahila Samman Yojana, aimed at providing Rs 1,000 per month to non-tax-paying women in Delhi. The scheme is part of the Delhi government’s broader welfare initiatives ahead of the upcoming elections, and Kejriwal has reiterated that these programs are designed to benefit the city’s women and senior citizens, two demographic groups that have long been a focus of the AAP’s governance.

Despite the backlash from political adversaries, Kejriwal’s party remains resolute in pushing forward with these welfare schemes. The Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana are positioned as key components of the AAP’s election campaign, with both programs designed to directly benefit the capital’s women and elderly populations.

Political Fallout and Media Response

The Sanjeevani Yojana controversy has become a flashpoint, with accusations of data collection fraud casting a shadow over the scheme’s legitimacy. In response, Kejriwal and Atishi have both refuted these claims, asserting that the registration drives were conducted transparently with the intention of improving the lives of the elderly in Delhi.

Atishi, who is the Delhi Health Minister and a key figure in implementing the Sanjeevani Yojana, is reportedly at the center of the controversy. Kejriwal’s assertion that Atishi is about to be arrested in a fabricated case is seen as an attempt to rally public support and defend the integrity of the schemes.

Doorstep Campaigns and AAP’s Outreach

In recent weeks, AAP leaders, including Atishi, Kejriwal, and other senior party figures, have conducted widespread outreach programs, including door-to-door campaigns to promote the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. These efforts are seen as a direct attempt to connect with the public and address key concerns leading up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, scheduled for early 2025.

Both schemes are part of AAP’s broader strategy to appeal to vulnerable sections of society, particularly women and senior citizens, who form a significant part of Delhi’s electorate. As the Delhi elections approach, the political landscape remains charged with accusations, counterclaims, and strategic maneuvers from all sides.

The Road Ahead for AAP

The political drama surrounding the Sanjeevani Yojana and the alleged conspiracy to arrest Atishi highlights the tense atmosphere in Delhi as the Assembly elections draw near. With Kejriwal accusing political opponents of using fraudulent means to undermine his government’s welfare initiatives, the stage is set for a high stakes battle ahead.

The coming weeks will likely see more developments, with the AAP leadership facing increased scrutiny over the legitimacy of its schemes and its electoral strategies. Kejriwal’s latest claims underscore the intensity of the political rivalry in Delhi, setting the tone for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections