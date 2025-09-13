Designer Babies: The Shocking Global Trend of Choosing Your Child’s Looks

Hyderabad: In today’s fast-paced technological world, human desires have expanded beyond imagination. From customized clothes and luxury cars to dream homes, people want everything tailored to their preferences. And now, this trend has reached a whole new level — children. Yes, the concept of “Designer Babies” is rapidly becoming a hot topic of global debate.

The idea is simple yet shocking: parents can choose their child’s facial features, eye color, and even specific traits before birth. Experts compare it to tailoring a suit — just as you decide the fabric, buttons, and sleeve length, parents in some countries can now decide how their child will look.

In fact, this isn’t just theory anymore. The UK has already experimented with this concept using Three-Person In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where the DNA of three individuals is combined to create a child. This scientific breakthrough has led to the birth of babies carrying genetic material from more than two parents.

Supporters argue that this technology is a ray of hope for families suffering from hereditary or life-threatening diseases, giving them the chance to have healthy children. However, critics warn that if the trend spreads unchecked, the world could see the creation of entirely new categories of humans — something straight out of science fiction movies.

For now, countries like the United States have banned the practice. Yet, the rising interest in designer babies signals a future filled with scientific possibilities — and equally deep ethical controversies.