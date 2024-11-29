DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 in Odisha will focus on enhancing internal security and public safety.

The three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, and Narcotics among others. The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the Conference.

Also Read: Telangana HC quashes two of 3 FIRs against BRS leader in Lagacharla case

PM Modi in a post on X on Friday said, “Over the next two days, I will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed.”

The Conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems. Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides Internal Security threats.

“This afternoon, I will also be addressing a programme organised by the BJP in Bhubaneswar. Since assuming office in June this year, the BJP Government in Odisha has been at the forefront of boosting the state’s growth trajectory. The state government is taking many measures to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised communities,” PM Modi said further.

Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference. The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilized starting from Yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions to the Prime Minister on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGs/IGs Conference to be organised all across the country, since 2014. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Bhubaneswar this time.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, National Security Adviser (NSA), Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s visit. Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate S. Dev Datta Singh said that strict vigil has been kept on any potential threat from all anti-national elements during the DG and IGP Conference-2024. More than 70 platoons of police force have been deployed for the three-day event.

Singh further added that Bhubaneswar has been placed under a robust security blanket of officials and personnel belonging to Odisha Police, Central Armed Police Forces, etc, for the event.