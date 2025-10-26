DGP Breaks Silence on Chaderghat Firing, Reveals Key Facts of the Case

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy on Sunday shed light on the firing incident that took place in Chaderghat, stating that the confrontation occurred during an operation to nab a notorious mobile snatching gang.

According to the DGP, the accused — identified as Syed Omar Ansari, who has 22 cases pending against him and a rowdy sheet in the Kalapathar area — tried to attack police officers with a knife when cornered. The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman Murthy chased the accused for nearly 750 metres. During the pursuit, Omar allegedly lunged at the officers, prompting the police to open fire in self-defence.

Both DCP Chaitanya Kumar and gunman Murthy sustained injuries during the scuffle. “Their condition is stable, and they are expected to be discharged tomorrow,” the DGP said, adding that the accused, Omar Ansari, also underwent surgery at CARE Hospital, Banjara Hills, and is currently out of danger.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand Sajjanar said multiple teams, led by the South Zone DCP, are working to trace the absconding suspects — including an auto driver who reportedly aided Ansari. “We have gathered crucial evidence and are examining the suspect’s recent movements and contacts,” he said. The Commissioner assured citizens that there was no cause for alarm, emphasizing that the police have ramped up visible patrolling and surveillance against mobile snatching gangs across the city.

He also lauded the courage of DCP Chaitanya Kumar, gunman Murthy, and driver Sandeep, whose quick action prevented a greater tragedy. “Five police teams are actively searching for those still at large,” Sajjanar confirmed.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has called for an independent investigation into the incident. Party leader Mohammed Mubeen from Bahadurpura visited Omar Ansari at the hospital and urged the government to ensure transparency. “There must be an impartial inquiry to establish the full truth behind what happened,” he said.

The incident has sparked debate over police encounters and rising street crime, even as authorities maintain that Hyderabad Police remains fully committed to ensuring public safety.