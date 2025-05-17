Dhadkan Returns: Akshay, Shilpa & Suniel Celebrate 25 Years of Iconic Love Story

Bollywood’s cult romantic drama Dhadkan is making a grand return to cinemas, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a re-release on May 23. Starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty, the film continues to resonate with fans for its emotional depth and evergreen soundtrack.

Akshay, Shilpa & Suniel Reignite Nostalgia on Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the film’s re-release poster, calling Dhadkan a “timeless tale of love and emotions.”

“A timeless tale of love and emotions is back on the big screen on 23rd May,” he wrote in the caption.

Shilpa Shetty, too, joined in with a heartfelt message:

“Silver lining for our silver jubilee. #Dhadkan re-releasing in theaters on 23rd May. Book your tickets now!”

She also quoted her iconic line:

“Main tumhe bhool jaun yeh ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.”

Suniel Shetty echoed the celebration by resharing the poster with a similar tribute.

A Story That Still Strikes a Chord With Audiences

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan was loosely adapted from Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights and featured an emotional love triangle between characters played by Shilpa (Anjali), Suniel (Dev), and Akshay (Ram). It originally released in 2000, after a four-year delay, and quickly became a box office hit.

The film also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, and others in supporting roles.

Dhadkan’s Music Album Still Echoes in Bollywood

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, remains one of the most beloved albums in Bollywood history. With songs like Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, and Dulhe Ka Sehra, the album was the second best-selling soundtrack of 2000, just behind Mohabbatein.

Bookings Open for Dhadkan’s Silver Jubilee Re-Release

Fans of classic Bollywood romance are urged to book their tickets early, as Dhadkan returns to theatres across India on May 23, 2025. The film promises to offer a wave of nostalgia and emotion for both old fans and new viewers.