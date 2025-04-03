Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to CM Revanth Reddy – Here’s the Real Issue!

Hyderabad Land Issue Gains Political Spotlight

The Kacha Gachibowli land dispute has become a major topic of discussion in Telangana. The controversy revolves around 400 acres of land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (HCU), drawing political intervention at the highest levels.

BJP Leaders Seek Central Intervention

Recently, under the leadership of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP MPs met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday to submit a memorandum requesting intervention in the matter.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to CM Revanth Reddy

In a new development, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging the state government to reconsider its approach towards the land in question.

Environmental Concerns Over Land Auction

The letter highlights significant environmental concerns, mentioning that the land is home to 700 species of medicinal plants and 220 species of birds. The minister has cautioned the Telangana government against disrupting the ecological balance through its actions.

No Survey Conducted on the 400 Acres

Dharmendra Pradhan also pointed out that the state government has not conducted any official survey of the 400-acre disputed land. He questioned how boundaries were determined without a proper survey, raising further doubts over the land’s allocation process.

Alternative Land Allocation Suggested

To resolve the dispute, Dharmendra Pradhan suggested that the Telangana government allocate alternative land to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) instead of using the contested land.