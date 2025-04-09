Did the Traffic Police Tow Your Vehicle? Know the Fine and Steps to Get it Back

New Delhi: With the ever-growing population and rapid increase in the number of vehicles, cities like Delhi are witnessing a serious parking crisis. As a result, vehicles are often found parked in ‘No Parking’ zones, either unintentionally or due to lack of space. In such cases, the traffic police tow away the vehicles—a process technically known as towing.

Where Does Your Vehicle Go After Towing?

When a vehicle is towed for illegal parking, it is usually taken to the nearest police station or a designated parking lot under the jurisdiction of the traffic police. If your vehicle is missing from the place you parked it, you can contact the police control room to find out its current location.

How Much Is the Fine?

The penalty for parking in a No Parking zone typically starts at ₹500, but this amount may vary depending on the city and traffic rules in place. To retrieve the vehicle, the owner must pay the challan amount issued by the traffic police.

What to Do If Your Vehicle Is Towed

Confirm the Tow: Call the traffic police helpline or control room to check if your vehicle has been towed. Find the Location: Get the address of the yard or station where the vehicle is kept. Pay the Challan: Head to the location with ID proof and pay the fine. Collect the Vehicle: After verification, your vehicle will be released.

What If Your Vehicle Gets Damaged During Towing?

If the vehicle is damaged during the towing process due to the negligence of the operator, the owner can claim compensation. This is backed by a 2003 Bombay High Court ruling, which states that if any damage is caused while towing, the towing operator is liable for compensation.