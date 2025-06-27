Diesel Mixed with Water Found in Fuel Supplied to CM Convoy Vehicles

Madhya Pradesh: A major security and operational concern arose after 19 vehicles in the convoy of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister came to a sudden halt due to contaminated diesel filled at a local petrol station. Initial reports suggest that the diesel was mixed with water, causing engine failures and vehicle breakdowns.

Sudden Breakdown Sparks Probe into Fuel Quality

The unexpected breakdown of the CM convoy vehicles triggered immediate suspicion. Officials swiftly collected fuel samples from the petrol pump in question. After testing, it was confirmed that water had been mixed into the diesel, rendering it unfit for use.

Petrol Pump Staff Under Scrutiny as Investigation Begins

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. The staff at the petrol bunk are being questioned regarding the source and reason for the contaminated fuel. This raises serious questions about fuel quality control and public safety, especially when it concerns VIP movement.



Security Concerns and Government Response

With Chief Minister’s convoy security compromised, the incident has sparked political and administrative discussions across the state. Officials are expected to take strict action against those responsible for the adulteration.

An official statement from the government is expected soon regarding the preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.