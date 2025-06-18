Director of Prabhas’s ‘The RajaSaab’ confident film’s collections will go past 1000 crore mark!

Chennai: Director Maruthi has set high expectations for his upcoming film ‘The RajaSaab’, starring pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. Speaking at a massive teaser launch event in Hyderabad, Maruthi confidently stated that the film’s box office collections would surpass ₹1000 crore, joining the ranks of Prabhas’s previous blockbusters ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

“It Will Definitely Make ₹1000 Crore,” Says Maruthi

When asked if The RajaSaab would break the collection records of Prabhas’s earlier films, Maruthi confidently replied in Tamil, “It will definitely make that sum.” He referenced his previous success with ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, which was remade in Tamil as ‘Darling’, becoming a big hit. “This film will also work well in Tamil,” he said.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Google’s Safety Engineering Center in Hyderabad

Prabhas to Play a Single Powerful Role

Dismissing speculations, Maruthi confirmed that Prabhas plays only one character in the film, despite the teaser showcasing two distinct looks. One appearance radiates energy, charm, and heroism, while the other hints at a dark, mystical persona, intriguing fans across languages.

India’s Largest Horror-Fantasy Set Built for the Film

The RajaSaab is already setting records before its release. The film was shot on India’s biggest-ever horror-fantasy set, featuring a grand, haunted mansion filled with eerie secrets and supernatural mystery. The elaborate set design underscores the film’s scale and ambition.

Stellar Cast Adds Depth to the Supernatural Tale

Joining Prabhas are veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Each actor plays a key role in unfolding the spine-chilling story woven around the cursed mansion.

Pan-India Release in Five Languages

Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 5, 2025, making it a true pan-Indian entertainer with massive box office potential.