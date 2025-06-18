CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Google’s Safety Engineering Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has become the proud host of a prestigious international institution with the launch of Google’s Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) at the Divyasree Google office in Hitech City. The center was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in the presence of IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi.

First GSEC in India, Fifth Globally

This is Google’s first-ever Safety Engineering Center in India and fifth globally. In the Asia-Pacific region, it is the second such center after Tokyo, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing importance in the global tech landscape.

A Global Hub for Cybersecurity and AI-Based Safety

The newly launched GSEC aims to become an international hub for cybersecurity. It will focus on developing cutting-edge online safety solutions, incorporating the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced security technologies.

Empowering Cybersecurity Experts and Researchers

The center will provide a powerful platform for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and innovators, helping to advance studies in AI-driven safety and digital protection.

Boost for Telangana’s IT Sector and Employment Opportunities

With the opening of this global facility, thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities are expected to emerge in Telangana’s IT sector. It will further strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a key innovation and tech development hub in India.