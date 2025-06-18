Bomb Threat at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport; TSF, CISF Step In

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email sent by an unidentified person triggered a security alert at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The threatening message, received around 11:10 AM, claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the airport premises.

Security Forces Mobilized After Bomb Threat

Soon after the email was received, airport authorities at Begumpet alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF). Swift action was taken to evacuate airport staff and employees to ensure safety.

A thorough bomb detection and disposal operation was launched. Sniffer dogs and a bomb detection squad were deployed to scan both the interior and surrounding areas of the airport.

Cyber Crime Police Begin Investigation

Based on a complaint lodged by Begumpet airport authorities, a case has been registered by the Cyber Crime Police. Officials are actively investigating to trace the origin of the threatening email—including identifying the sender and determining the location from which it was sent.

No Suspicious Objects Found So Fa

As of the latest reports, no explosive materials have been discovered, but search operations are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and assured that all necessary security protocols are being followed.

Begumpet Airport Bomb Threat: Key Details

Authorities Urge Caution and Cooperation

Officials have advised the public and airport staff to remain alert and cooperate with security personnel. The incident is being treated seriously as part of routine national security measures