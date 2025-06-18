Modi Warns Terrorism Will Be Treated as War, Briefs Trump on Operation Sindoor

Kananaskis: In a critical diplomatic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, providing a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military operation targeting terror sites in Pakistan. Modi categorically stated that the operation was “paused” following a direct request from Pakistan, not due to any third-party mediation or in exchange for a US-India trade deal.

India Makes Clear: No Mediation, No Trade Deal Involved

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized in a statement that India has never accepted and will never accept third-party mediation, especially in matters involving Pakistan. Misri said, “PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor. The decision to pause the operation was made bilaterally, through existing communication channels with Pakistan.”

Modi firmly reiterated India’s long-standing position on sovereignty and its refusal to allow external interference in Indo-Pak affairs.

Strong Indian Response to Terror Provocation

During the call, Modi informed Trump that India launched precision strikes on May 6–7 and May 9–10 in response to continued terror provocations from Pakistan. These operations resulted in heavy damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure, including rendering multiple airbases inoperable.

Modi told Trump that India’s response to terrorism would no longer be limited to symbolic retaliation. He said, “Terrorism will no longer be treated as a proxy war, but as an act of war.”

Trump Expresses Support for India’s Anti-Terror Stance

President Trump, who left the G-7 summit in Canada early amid tensions in the Middle East, expressed his full support for India’s fight against terrorism after hearing Modi’s position. Misri said the call was arranged after a planned sideline meeting at the G-7 Summit could not take place due to scheduling issues.

Trump extended an invitation to Modi to visit the US, but the Prime Minister declined due to prior commitments. Instead, Modi invited Trump to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit later this year.

Modi Warns of Retaliation to Any Future Aggression

Modi shared details of a May 9 call with US Vice President J D Vance, in which the US warned India of a potential “big strike” from Pakistan. Modi said he had clearly told Vance that any further aggression would be met with an even stronger Indian response.

He also referenced his earlier statement after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where he vowed to respond decisively: “Goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega” (Bullets will be answered with cannonballs).