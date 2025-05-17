Donald Trump Refers to “Nuclear” as “The N-word” While Discussing India-Pakistan Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy during a recent Fox News interview when he referred to “nuclear” as “the N-word” while discussing the tense relations between India and Pakistan. The remark came during an interaction with anchor Bret Baier, where Trump reflected on his efforts to de-escalate conflict between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

In the interview, Trump asked Baier, “You know what the N-word is, right?” To which Baier cautiously responded, “Nuclear.” Trump confirmed with a “Yeah,” prompting Baier to say, “Thank you, thank you for the clarification.” Trump added, “I figured you’d want to clear that up. But it’s the N-word. That’s a very nasty word, right? In a lot of ways.”

He emphasized that in the nuclear context, “that’s the worst thing that can happen.”

Trump on India-Pakistan Tensions

Trump recounted his role in helping defuse tensions between India and Pakistan during his presidency. Referring to the 2019 standoff following the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent airstrikes, Trump said:

“You picked up the phone and called two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, and got them to step back from the brink,” said Baier.

Trump responded by calling it, “a bigger success than I’ll ever be given credit for.”

He continued, “Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not like a little bit. And they were angry.”

“Next One’s Gonna Be the N-word”

Describing how close the two nations came to dangerous escalation, Trump said:

“It was getting deeper and more, I mean, more missiles. Everyone was stronger, stronger to a point where the next one’s gonna be, you know what, the N-word.”

He emphasized that India and Pakistan were “very close” to a dangerous situation, and that his intervention helped cool things down.

Trump’s Earlier Claim on India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In 2019, Trump had also told American troops at a base in Qatar that he “sure as hell helped settle the problem between India and Pak last week.”

“I don’t want to say I did… but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile and, all of a sudden, you’ll start seeing missiles of a different type, and we got it settled,” Trump stated.

Reactions and Context

Trump’s choice of calling “nuclear” the “N-word” has sparked mixed reactions, with some criticizing the conflation of a grave geopolitical issue with a term typically used to reference racial slurs. The interview, however, sheds light on his administration’s behind-the-scenes role during the Indo-Pak crisis, a role that has rarely been publicly acknowledged in such direct terms.

