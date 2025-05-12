Don’t Miss: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at Its Lowest Price Ever in India!

If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, now is the perfect time to make your move. Vijay Sales is offering a massive discount of ₹20,000 on this premium flagship device, making it one of the best deals currently available in India. The offer is live now on Vijay Sales’ official website, but it may not last long—so act fast.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price Drop Details

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, originally launched in India at a price of ₹1,24,999, is currently listed for ₹1,14,999 on Vijay Sales. Additionally, customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can avail an extra ₹10,000 discount on EMI transactions.

That brings the effective price down to ₹1,04,999—a whopping ₹20,000 off!

Pixel 9 Pro XL Deal Summary:

Original Price: ₹1,24,999

₹1,24,999 Current Price on Vijay Sales: ₹1,14,999

₹1,14,999 HDFC Bank EMI Discount: ₹10,000

₹10,000 Effective Price: ₹1,04,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro XL packs top-tier hardware and features that make it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment.

Display

Size: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

6.7-inch LTPO OLED Resolution: 1344 x 2992 pixels

1344 x 2992 pixels Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz Peak Brightness: 3000 nits

3000 nits Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Performance

Processor: Google Tensor G4

Google Tensor G4 Battery: 5060mAh

5060mAh Charging: 45W fast charging support

Camera

Rear Cameras: 50MP main sensor with OIS 48MP ultrawide lens 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

Front Camera: 42MP selfie shooter

Why This Deal Is Worth It

The Pixel 9 Pro XL combines Google’s clean software experience with cutting-edge AI features and powerful hardware. If you’re looking for a premium Android phone with top-notch photography, a stunning display, and regular Android updates, this deal is one of the best available right now.

Act Fast Before the Pixel Deal Ends

With ₹20,000 in savings, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Vijay Sales is a rare opportunity for tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans. Given how quickly such offers tend to sell out, it’s advisable to grab it before stock runs out or the deal expires.