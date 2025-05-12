Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, May 12, 2025: Check Latest Rates City-Wise

On May 12, 2025, petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued their daily fuel price revision routine. Prices are updated every morning at 6 AM, in line with changes in global crude oil rates and foreign exchange fluctuations. These dynamic revisions aim to offer transparency and ensure consumers get the most accurate and up-to-date fuel prices.

City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices in India (May 12, 2025)

Here are the latest fuel rates in major Indian cities:

City Petrol (₹/L) Diesel (₹/L) New Delhi ₹94.72 ₹87.62 Mumbai ₹104.21 ₹92.15 Kolkata ₹103.94 ₹90.76 Chennai ₹100.75 ₹92.34 Ahmedabad ₹94.49 ₹90.17 Bengaluru ₹102.92 ₹89.02 Hyderabad ₹107.46 ₹95.70 Jaipur ₹104.72 ₹90.21 Lucknow ₹94.69 ₹87.80 Pune ₹104.04 ₹90.57 Chandigarh ₹94.30 ₹82.45 Indore ₹106.48 ₹91.88 Patna ₹105.58 ₹93.80 Surat ₹95.00 ₹89.00 Nashik ₹95.50 ₹89.50

Fuel Prices Steady Since May 2022

Fuel prices in India have remained largely unchanged since May 2022, following the reduction of excise duties and state-level VAT adjustments. While global oil markets remain volatile, these tax adjustments have helped cushion the impact on retail fuel prices.

Key Factors That Affect Petrol and Diesel Prices in India

Several variables influence fuel pricing across the country:

1. Global Crude Oil Prices

As the primary input, fluctuations in international crude oil rates directly impact retail prices.

2. INR-USD Exchange Rate

Since India imports the majority of its crude oil, a weaker rupee leads to higher fuel costs.

3. Government Taxes

Central and state governments impose excise duties and local taxes, which can differ widely, affecting final consumer prices.

4. Refining and Distribution Costs

These operational expenses vary by region and refinery, playing a role in final pricing.

5. Demand and Supply Dynamics

Higher demand or disruptions in supply can drive prices up temporarily.

How to Check Fuel Prices in Your City via SMS

You can easily get the latest fuel prices via SMS:

Indian Oil (IOCL) : Type RSP <city code> and send to 9224992249

: Type and send to Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) : Type RSP and send to 9223112222

: Type and send to Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): Type HP Price and send to 9222201122

Fuel prices in India continue to be influenced by international market trends and domestic taxation policies. Consumers are advised to check daily updates to plan travel and budgets more efficiently.