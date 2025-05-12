Sensex Surges Over 2,100 Points, Nifty Above 24,650 After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed a robust rally on Monday morning, as the Sensex surged over 2,100 points and the Nifty jumped past 24,650, following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after four days of heightened tensions.

At 10:11 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 2,185 points or 2.75% higher at 81,640.01, while the Nifty 50 climbed 672.80 points or 2.80% to 24,680.80.

Market Sentiment Boosted by Ceasefire and Trade Talks

The geopolitical relief rally was bolstered by improved investor sentiment. Analysts noted that India’s domestically-driven economy continues to show resilience, navigating through global headwinds and uncertainty with steady strength.

“A thawing of the relationship between India and Pakistan is likely to trigger a massive rebound for benchmark Nifty in early Monday trades,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities.

“That said, any fresh violations of the ceasefire could keep bullish sentiments fragile.”

Strong Global and Domestic Cues Support Indian Markets

Further supporting the rally are ongoing US-UK trade deal talks and positive developments between the US and China, with key officials meeting in Switzerland over the weekend to discuss tariff de-escalation.

Back home, analysts from HDFC Securities highlighted that India’s push for strategic trade agreements and strong foreign investment flows position the market as a stable investment destination.

Top Gainers and Sector Performance

Among the Sensex pack, the top gainers included:

Adani Ports

Bajaj Finance

Axis Bank

Power Grid

NTPC

SBI

L&T

Tata Steel

Bajaj Finserv

Sun Pharma was the only notable loser in early trade.

Global Market Overview

Asian markets : China, Hong Kong, and Seoul traded in the green, while Japan slipped into the red.

: China, Hong Kong, and Seoul traded in the green, while Japan slipped into the red. US markets on Friday : Dow Jones: ↓ 0.29% at 41,249.38 S&P 500: ↓ 0.07% at 5,659.91 Nasdaq: Closed at 17,928.92

:

Institutional Investment Trends

On May 9: